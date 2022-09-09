What to do in San Francisco this week

San Francisco Opera in the Park on Sept. 9, 2018 in Golden Gate Park. Devlin Shand/Drew Altizer Photography

Opera in the Park

If you think opera is too snooty (or too expensive), then pack a picnic and head to Golden Gate Park as the San Francisco Opera kicks off its 100th season. As it has done (almost) every year since 1971, S.F. Opera invites the city to a free al fresco performance that regularly attracts more than 10,000 music lovers. Find the huge pop-up stage, plop down your blanket and kick back on a patch of grass to hear a multitude of opera stars who, backed by a full orchestra, perform some of opera’s greatest hits, highlights of the upcoming season and a few pop songs thrown in. Sunday, Sept. 11, 1:30 p.m., Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. sfopera.com

Mini Mural Festival + Free Family Day at SFMOMA

During the 1939-40 Golden Gate International Exposition on Treasure Island, more than 65 artists participated in a historic live art-making festival. Headlining the show was legendary muralist Diego Rivera, who set up shop on scaffolding in an airplane hanger, painting the 74-foot-wide Pan American Unity (his final mural in the U.S.) as a live audience watched. Inspired by this event — and the fact the mural is now on view at the SFMOMA — the museum hosts its second Mini Mural Festival, where you can listen to live music and watch local student artists create their own new masterpieces live on 8-by-12-foot canvases for a day of artsy outdoor fun. Sunday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., SFMOMA, 151 Third St., S.F. Outdoor Mini Mural Festival on Howard St. is free and open to the public. Museum admission free for up to four adults accompanying one child or teen (18 and under), reservations required. sfmoma.org

“Apparatus of Repair” aerial dance performance

The aerial dance performance company Flyaway Productions is well named because its shows literally soar. Make sure your neck can handle the swivel and tilt needed to see “Apparatus of Repair,” a world premiere that seeks to address the devastating legacy of mass incarceration in America. The staging is spectacular, with dramatic lighting and five female dancers defying gravity, suspended from the south-facing wall of a building in the Tenderloin. But this daring and dangling performance is fleeting. There are only eight shows over the course of 11 days here in San Francisco, before the production heads to New York. Thursdays to Sundays, Sept. 15-25, 8 p.m., UC Hastings College of the Law, 333 Golden Gate Ave., S.F., Free. flyawayproductions.com

“La Rose des Vents” sculpture celebration

The gold-gilded kinetic sculpture “La Rose de Vents” poking out of the flowerbeds in front of the Conservatory of Flowers has had some bad luck over the past few years. Just months after it was initially installed in 2015, the sculpture — inspired by an ancient device that gauged wind direction — took a leave of absence to get reguilded after heavy rains. Then, a planned dedication ceremony was put off for two years by COVID. But finally, “La Rose” gets its day in the sun. And it’s going to be a big show. Enjoy an intense and trancelike 50-person dance performance, an hourlong concert by French pop-disco band L’Impératrice, along with a rare San Francisco appearance by the sculptor Jean-Michel Othoniel. Othoniel was the first artist in 300 years to have a permanent sculpture installed in the Gardens of Versailles outside of Paris. Thursday, Sept. 15, 5-7 p.m., Conservatory of Flowers, 100 John F. Kennedy Dr., Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. 836m.org

Flower Piano

As if the 55-acre San Francisco Botanical Garden wasn’t gorgeous enough with 8,000 different kinds of plants and trees from all over the world. Now it will host 12 pianos throughout its urban oasis on the final days of summer and provide a treat for your ears. “Flower Piano” is an annual music festival that’s part participatory (anyone can play the pianos); there are also free concerts performed each day in redwood groves, ancient plant gardens and the tranquil Japanese Moon Viewing Garden. The most immersive part of the festival is Saturday, noon-2 p.m. when all of the ivories get tinkled at the same time for a simultaneous Twelve Piano Extravaganza. Sept. 16-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., San Francisco Botanical Garden, near Ninth and Irving, Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free for San Francisco residents with ID, Non-residents $13-17. sfbg.org