ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

What to do in San Francisco this week

By Beth LaBerge, Ethan Kaplan Photography, Devlin Shand/Drew Altizer Photography, RJ Muna, Travis Lange, By Johnny Funcheap | Special to The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RVpf_0hpA2OJq00
San Francisco Opera in the Park on Sept. 9, 2018 in Golden Gate Park. Devlin Shand/Drew Altizer Photography

Opera in the Park

If you think opera is too snooty (or too expensive), then pack a picnic and head to Golden Gate Park as the San Francisco Opera kicks off its 100th season. As it has done (almost) every year since 1971, S.F. Opera invites the city to a free al fresco performance that regularly attracts more than 10,000 music lovers. Find the huge pop-up stage, plop down your blanket and kick back on a patch of grass to hear a multitude of opera stars who, backed by a full orchestra, perform some of opera’s greatest hits, highlights of the upcoming season and a few pop songs thrown in. Sunday, Sept. 11, 1:30 p.m., Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. sfopera.com

Mini Mural Festival + Free Family Day at SFMOMA

During the 1939-40 Golden Gate International Exposition on Treasure Island, more than 65 artists participated in a historic live art-making festival. Headlining the show was legendary muralist Diego Rivera, who set up shop on scaffolding in an airplane hanger, painting the 74-foot-wide Pan American Unity (his final mural in the U.S.) as a live audience watched. Inspired by this event — and the fact the mural is now on view at the SFMOMA — the museum hosts its second Mini Mural Festival, where you can listen to live music and watch local student artists create their own new masterpieces live on 8-by-12-foot canvases for a day of artsy outdoor fun. Sunday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., SFMOMA, 151 Third St., S.F. Outdoor Mini Mural Festival on Howard St. is free and open to the public. Museum admission free for up to four adults accompanying one child or teen (18 and under), reservations required. sfmoma.org

“Apparatus of Repair” aerial dance performance

The aerial dance performance company Flyaway Productions is well named because its shows literally soar. Make sure your neck can handle the swivel and tilt needed to see “Apparatus of Repair,” a world premiere that seeks to address the devastating legacy of mass incarceration in America. The staging is spectacular, with dramatic lighting and five female dancers defying gravity, suspended from the south-facing wall of a building in the Tenderloin. But this daring and dangling performance is fleeting. There are only eight shows over the course of 11 days here in San Francisco, before the production heads to New York. Thursdays to Sundays, Sept. 15-25, 8 p.m., UC Hastings College of the Law, 333 Golden Gate Ave., S.F., Free. flyawayproductions.com

“La Rose des Vents” sculpture celebration

The gold-gilded kinetic sculpture “La Rose de Vents” poking out of the flowerbeds in front of the Conservatory of Flowers has had some bad luck over the past few years. Just months after it was initially installed in 2015, the sculpture — inspired by an ancient device that gauged wind direction — took a leave of absence to get reguilded after heavy rains. Then, a planned dedication ceremony was put off for two years by COVID. But finally, “La Rose” gets its day in the sun. And it’s going to be a big show. Enjoy an intense and trancelike 50-person dance performance, an hourlong concert by French pop-disco band L’Impératrice, along with a rare San Francisco appearance by the sculptor Jean-Michel Othoniel. Othoniel was the first artist in 300 years to have a permanent sculpture installed in the Gardens of Versailles outside of Paris. Thursday, Sept. 15, 5-7 p.m., Conservatory of Flowers, 100 John F. Kennedy Dr., Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. 836m.org

Flower Piano

As if the 55-acre San Francisco Botanical Garden wasn’t gorgeous enough with 8,000 different kinds of plants and trees from all over the world. Now it will host 12 pianos throughout its urban oasis on the final days of summer and provide a treat for your ears. “Flower Piano” is an annual music festival that’s part participatory (anyone can play the pianos); there are also free concerts performed each day in redwood groves, ancient plant gardens and the tranquil Japanese Moon Viewing Garden. The most immersive part of the festival is Saturday, noon-2 p.m. when all of the ivories get tinkled at the same time for a simultaneous Twelve Piano Extravaganza. Sept. 16-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., San Francisco Botanical Garden, near Ninth and Irving, Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free for San Francisco residents with ID, Non-residents $13-17. sfbg.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco is cleaning up its act

To put it politely, San Francisco isn’t exactly known for its shimmeringly clean streets. But new data compiled by the Downtown SF Partnership indicates downtown San Francisco might be sprucing up a bit over the first half of 2022, even though foot traffic has only modestly increased and the COVID-19 pandemic has become a fleeting concern for many. The Downtown SF Partnership tracks the issues that employees of its service...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco’s underground comedy scene is coming up for air. Here’s where to have a laugh this month

41st Annual Comedy Day Golden Gate Park will be overrun with jokesters this Sunday, celebrating the 41st annual SF Comedy Day. Appropriately taking place in Robin Williams Meadow, the event features 50 comedians over five hours of sketches, stand up and giggling stoners watching from Hippie Hill. Performers are a mix of local favorites and visiting acts, spattered across six acts and performing to an estimated crowd of 15,000 — so get there early to grab a spot and beat the lines at the vendor...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Caltrain extension into downtown San Francisco could get new name

In a region struggling to drum up support for new transit projects, the “Downtown Extension” doesn’t quite have the right ring to it. That’s the conclusion of the agency in charge of the project to extend the Caltrain tracks 1.3 miles underground from the existing terminus at Fourth and King to a new station in the basement of the Salesforce Transit Center downtown. Instead, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority wants to rebrand the Downtown Extension as “the Portal,” in an effort to generate excitement and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The Great Highway debate is missing the point. The ocean is rising and coming for the road

When the Great Highway opened to the public in the summer of 1929, this ribbon of roadway was celebrated as a great knitting together of communities, a connective artery linking San Mateo County to San Francisco. At 50 feet in width, it was the widest patch of pavement anywhere in the United States. All the big names came to witness its 3.5-mile debut: Mayor James Rolph Jr., City Engineer M.M. O’Shaughnessy and Park Superintendent John McLaren — plus some 50,000 attendees. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Francisco Examiner

The women behind the Flower Piano festival at S.F. Botanical Garden

Pianist Sarah Cahill’s career has blossomed in the Bay Area and elsewhere, particularly through concerts, music festivals, recordings and a San Francisco radio show on music. But this month her keyboard skills are in full bloom with three performances, including one that was part of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music’s Faculty Artist Series on Sept. 12, and two at the seventh annual Flower Piano music festival — with its dozen-piano array — at the San Francisco Botanical Garden on Sept. 14 and 17. Cahill,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Brooke Jenkins' struggles are also London Breed’s problem

San Francisco mayors don’t choose running mates, but they reveal much about themselves when they fill key vacancies, as London Breed did when she chose Brooke Jenkins to replace recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin in July. Breed’s decision to appoint a DA more in the political center and less committed to reforming the criminal justice system than Boudin was entirely expected and reasonable. Nonetheless, the current scandal around Jenkins reflects very poorly on the mayor. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Folk singers unite for Camp Winnarainbow benefit concert in San Francisco

On the eve of this year's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, San Francisco's historic Herbst Theatre is the place to be. The venue will host a benefit concert in support of Camp Winnarainbow— a circus and performing arts summer camp founded in 1975 by entertainers and activists Wavy Gravy and Jahanara Romney. The slate of performers include Jackson Browne, Emmylou Harris, Billy Strings, The Mastersons and a surprise musical guest, according to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Earthquake of 2.9 magnitude rumbles San Francisco

San Francisco was in the shake zone of a mild earthquake with an epicenter 2 mile north of Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. last night. The quake originated along the Hayward Fault line — one of two fault lines with close proximity to San Francisco. The San Andreas Fault runs west of the San Francisco Bay, while the Hayward Fault runs east. The subtle shock had a magnitude of just 2.9. Most San Franciscans experienced the quake with weak to light intensity, according to 4466 responses collected in a citizen survey by the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake had a minimum distance of around 2 miles and depth of 6 miles, according to the USGS.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Diego Rivera
San Francisco Examiner

Remaining quirky and creative, Litquake unveils its 2022 festival offerings

Twenty-three years ago, over beers at the Edinburgh Castle pub, San Francisco writers Jane Ganahl and Jack Boulware had perhaps one too many and decided The City needed a literary festival — not a highfalutin international books event in the mold of PEN America World Voices or the London Book Festival, but something that reflected the quirky, creative, unpretentious spirit of The City’s scribblers, the ones who had come to walk in the footsteps of Twain and Kerouac, Angelou and Tan. In 1999, Litstock, as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

HIV diagnoses in SF crept up in 2021, falling hardest on homeless population

San Francisco’s bold target to reach zero new HIV infections took a hit in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, a report released this week by the San Francisco Department of Public Health shows. New HIV diagnoses have largely been on the decline in San Francisco in recent years, going from 543 in 2006 to 160 in 2021, according to the most recent data available. That progress has been the result of citywide programs, as well as outreach and advocacy campaigns to connect people newly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Laguna Honda had its biggest COVID-19 outbreak in August 2022

Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center experienced its largest COVID-19 outbreak to date in August, more than two years after the height of the pandemic, hospital officials said during a public hearing before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The outbreak has largely been contained after a peak case level of 55 positive cases on August 25. Currently there are eight active cases at Laguna Honda, which is California's largest skilled nursing facility with more than 600 residents. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

With BART fares at half-price, check out these unsung BARTable destinations

For its 50th birthday, BART is giving a gift to its riders. The transit agency is offering half-price fares for the month of September. And with BART’s distance-based fare policy, the farther you ride, the better the bargain. With that in mind, here are some far-flung, unsung BART-accessible destinations to check out this month. Flea market finds in San Jose Just across the street from the brand new North San...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Music Festival#Pianos#The San Francisco Opera#S F Opera#Pan American Unity
San Francisco Examiner

Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision

San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Hopes and fears as CARE Court charges forward

Californians desperate for solutions to the visible misery of homeless and mentally ill residents on city sidewalks are awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature for an all-new branch of the judicial system called Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court, or CARE Court. The plan focuses on people with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders, including those who are homeless and who may also have substance use challenges, and lack medical decision-making capacity. The idea is to connect participants to treatment and housing before they encounter repeated stays...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
San Francisco Examiner

Jenkins campaign poll shows her with large lead

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released a new poll Wednesday that her opponents would love you to read with an enormous grain of salt. The poll shows Jenkins with a large lead over her challengers — including in favorability and name recognition — ahead of the November election for district attorney. The contest will determine who completes the final year of the term originally won by former District Attorney...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Hit Netflix documentary features brilliant San Francisco cat behaviorist

For a short time this August, something strange and wonderful happened on Netflix. Among the usual batches of teen dramas, dark thrillers, action-comedies, baking competitions and goopy romances, a 67-minute kid-friendly documentary about cats quietly showed up on the streaming service’s 10 most popular programs. A perfect combination of interesting facts and cuddly fun, “Inside the Mind of a Cat” attempts to unravel some of the myths surrounding these fluffy friends, including the fact that they can be trained. One of the onscreen interviewees, Wailani...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Sunshine Task Force blasts Herrera for violating meeting-disclosure law again

The Sunshine Ordinance Task Force blasted Public Utilities Commission chief Dennis Herrera at its meeting on Sept. 7 for failing to disclose what he has discussed in meetings, which is required by city law, noting that his office promised to do so when he violated the same law in 2020. Members of the task force, which oversees open-records issues for The City, expressed dismay at Herrera, who was city attorney for two decades, for failing to obey part of the city administrative code he shaped. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Sunshine Task Force blasts Herrera for breaking calendar law again

The Sunshine Ordinance Task Force blasted Public Utilities Commission chief Dennis Herrera at its meeting on Sept. 7 for failing to disclose what he has discussed in meetings, which is required by city law, noting that his office promised to do so when he broke the same law in 2020. Members of the task force, which oversees open-records issues for The City, expressed dismay at Herrera, who was city attorney for two decades, failing to obey part of the city administrative code he shaped. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
382
Followers
188
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy