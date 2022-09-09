Read full article on original website
Related
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor react to Week 1 struggles
Four. A victory Sunday would have meant four wins in a row against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since 1990. Four. That’s the number of interceptions thrown by Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow in a season-opening 23-20 overtime loss. “You got to give credit to...
Cincy Jungle
Offensive Line Optimism
If you're active-ish on Bengals Twitter or Bengals Facebook, you know there has been a lot of offensive line hate. The most common narrative I see is that the Bengals clearly didn't do enough to address the line and spent all that money for nothing, followed closely by the idea that the Bengals should have played the line in the preseason.
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor provides update on Tee Higgins, Clark Harris
Two injuries hindered the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins missed most of the game after suffering a concussion, and a torn bicep forced long snapper Clark Harris to miss the end of the day when he was needed most. One will be out for a while,...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor talks offensive line improvement and Dax Hill’s low snap count
One big thing Cincinnati Bengals fans didn’t expect to see this season was quarterback Joe Burrow under the same duress as last year. The Bengals went out and have four new starters that were not with the team last season. They also expected to see first round pick — safety Dax Hill — get on the field a decent amount after a fairly impressive preseason. However, we only saw him on the field a handful of plays. Head coach Zac Taylor didn’t shy away from answering these issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincy Jungle
Tuesday Trenches: Wednesday Edition
Well, that’s not the way any of us wanted to see the season opener unfold, especially considering it was a division game against the Steelers, the single team Cincinnati Bengals fans love to hate the most. Everything that could go wrong on field, outside of major injuries, went wrong....
Cincy Jungle
Hayden Hurst impresses in his Bengals debut
Although there were some struggles overall with the offense in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there was one bright spot in a position that had several questions entering the regular season. That was Hayden Hurst, who made his Cincinnati Bengals debut. After coming over this offseason from...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers snap counts: Dax Hill barely plays in debut
The Cincinnati Bengals lost in frustrating fashion to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. This was the first time we got to see this team take the field in 2022, so the snap counts give a slight glimpse into what we may be able to expect from this team moving forward.
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Marisa Contipelli joins the show!
It was a tough pill to swallow this past Sunday, but the Bengals’ revenge tour heads to Dallas this week. Cincinnati gets a bit of a break with the Cowboys because of Dak Prescott’s injury, which is one of the many topics on tap for Jim, James, Jamie and Tom tonight!
RELATED PEOPLE
Cincy Jungle
Staff picks for Monday Night Football and open thread
The first full week of NFL action wraps up tonight with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. The Seahawks get to start their season by hosting long-time franchise QB Russell Wilson, who is now a member of the Broncos. It is tough to tell how sour Wilson’s relationship with Pete Carroll got over the past few seasons, but he’ll need to win this game to keep up with an ultra competitive AFC West.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals had moodiest fans in Week 1
You’d think coming off a Super Bowl appearance, after winning just six games the previous two years combined, Bengals fans would have a lot of hope in the overall direction of their team. However, an ugly performance against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers had them feeling bad again. According to...
Cincy Jungle
What we learned from Bengals’ wacky loss to Steelers
In the future, if anyone wants to convince another of the value of playing starters in the preseason, they can just show them this game. The Cincinnati Bengals were as sloppy and rusty as it gets. It’s hard to think of a talented team shooting itself in the foot more than they did yesterday. And yet, the game required a full overtime period to be decided.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals at Cowboys: Everything to know for Week 2 at AT&T Stadium
Week 2 of the new NFL season will see the Cincinnati Bengals face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Use this stream to keep track of everything related to this matchup!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (9/14): Ready to snap into action
There's plenty of time left to do the things we know we are capable of. It's just important to make the corrections, don't overreact one way or another. Whether we had won or lost, we still get ready to make the same corrections, it wouldn't have mattered. Whether we are 1-0 or 0-1, we still have to make corrections so that's what our guys are focused on right now.
Cincy Jungle
Dak Prescott set to miss multiple weeks due to injury
The Dallas Cowboys were letting Dak Prescott get lit up in the pocket in their Week 1 opener, so it is no surprise he eventually went down with an injury. At home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott left the game with his team down 19-3, and after a horrible start to the season, his night was over like that.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Weekly Lineman: Goal line stand stops the bleeding
Before we get started, let’s provide an update. The Weekly Lineman’s this year will be a bit more condensed for a couple reasons. When I first had the idea of doing this six years ago, the original concept involved highlighting key plays in the trenches and provide context as to what’s happening. This was to make the article more niche compared to the wonderful weekly film reviews we have that overview the game on a more general basis.
Cincy Jungle
ESPN’s FPI grades Cowboys as worst team in the NFL
The Cincinnati Bengals had an awful Week 1 showing against the Steelers, losing 23-20 in a game that fans should want quickly erased from recent memory. A game-winning Ja’Marr Chase touchdown that just needed an extra point to cap off the win saw their 21-20 lead never happen as Minkah Fitzpatrick soared in and blocked the PAT. The Bengals ended up losing in OT after another missed field goal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cincy Jungle
Dan Orlovsky not concerned about Joe Burrow’s 4-interception game
Joe Burrow has had 4 multi-interception games through his first two seasons in the league, all actually coming last season. He had one 3-interception game against the Bears, a 20-17 Week 2 loss. Until Sunday, that was the most in a single game for the star. In 2021, the Bengals...
Cincy Jungle
Moving on from Bengals’ Week 1 loss
Sunday was admittedly a less-than-ideal way for the Cincinnati Bengals to start the season, but let’s do a quick reality check. The Pittsburgh Steelers are not as bad as you think they are. So Mitch Trubisky is their quarterback...who cares? The 2019 Steelers went 5-3 with Mason Rudolph under...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 2
Week 1 is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are off to a surprising 0-1 start following Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a game where the Bengals committed five turnovers, including a pick-six, they were still a mere blocked extra point away from winning in regulation, then a botched 28-yard field goal in overtime from victory.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Cowboys injury report: Tee Higgins and Michael Gallup limited
The first injury report for Bengals Cowboys is out. For the Bengals, the big name to watch for is stud wideout Tee Higgins, who is in the NFL concussion protocol but progressed enough to do individual work today, per Zac Taylor. Higgins is officially listed as a limited participant for Wednesday, so there’s a very real chance he’s active Sunday in Dallas.
Comments / 0