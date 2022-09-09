Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Watch Death Cab For Cutie Debut New Song “Pepper” & Cover R.E.M. During Live From Home Performance
During the pandemic, Ben Gibbard held regular Live From Home livestreamed performances, something we talked with him about in our recent We’ve Got A File On You interview with the Death Cab For Cutie leader. Last night, the band hosted a special livestream ahead of them heading out into...
Stereogum
PnB Rock Shot Dead In Robbery At LA Restaurant
PnB Rock has died after reportedly being shot in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the Philadelphia rapper was shot in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon while at a Roscoe’s House Of Chicken ‘N Waffles. Some graphic footage of the rapper made its way onto social media, with TMZ writing that “the video shows Rock still moving, but it’s possible he may have taken a turn for the worse.” The outlet also said the the shooter “took jewelry off PnB and then fled.” He was 30.
Stereogum
Watch Lizzo Accept The Outstanding Competition Program Emmy For Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Outstanding Competition Program tonight at the 2022 Emmys, bringing her Emmy count to three (she won two Creative Arts Emmys last week for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality or Competition Program And Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program). It’s worth noting, this brings Lizzo halfway to an EGOT!
Stereogum
Watch Members Of Knocked Loose, Vein, God’s Hate, More Cover Cave In’s “Moral Eclipse”
Ever since Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night first started, Stephen Brodsky, longtime frontman of the great Boston band Cave In, was a regular. In fact, back when Two Minutes To Late Night was a parodic live talk show at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus, Brodsky’s side project Mutoid Man was the house band. In the past couple of years, Brodsky has taken part in a lot of all-star video covers for the series. But Brodsky and Cave In have plenty of their own classics, and today, one of them gets the Two Minutes to Late Night cover treatment.
Stereogum
Torche – “It Never Began”
Torche singer Steve Brooks announced this year that he’d be parting ways with the Florida stoner-rock greats after one last tour this fall with Meshuggah. It seems they’re giving us one last blast of music before the band either ends or finds a new lead vocalist. Today the band dropped a new song called “It Never Began,” billed as part of an upcoming double single. It’s as sludgy and harmonically dense as you could want from a Torche track; there are guitar parts that gorgeously squall, as well as ones that bludgeon you along with the rhythm section. Listen below.
Stereogum
Watch St. Vincent Play A Funky Version of “Down” With The Colbert House Band
Last year, St. Vincent released her album Daddy’s Home. The record was divisive among critics, but it won Annie Clark a Grammy. Right now, St. Vincent is opening for the reunited Roxy Music on tour. On Monday night, she and Roxy Music played New York together. Last night, St. Vincent stuck around NYC long enough to do musical-guest duties on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.
Stereogum
Colleen Green Launches Tape Label, Releases Split With Beat Awfuls
After spending a decade in California, Colleen Green relocated back to her hometown in Massachusetts in 2020. She released a new album, Cool, in the fall of last year, and today she’s back with a pair of new singles, “College Rock” and “I Hate Art,” which are being released via Cocoa Beach Tapes, a new label that Green has started up now that she’s based out of Lowell. Both are sharply melodic and comfortingly fuzzy, a given considering Green’s pedigree.
Stereogum
Gold Dust – “Proof Of Life” & “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton Cover)
Last year, Stephen Pierce of the bands Ampere and Kindling — released his debut album as Gold Dust, a project that channeled his interest in psychedelic folk music. Today, the Easthampton, MA-based musician is announcing a new album called The Late Great Gold Dust. He’s introducing it with “Proof Of Life,” an expansive track that boasts a dulcimer and some wonderful textures. It’s accompanied by a cover of Karen Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind,” which is available as a lathe cut 7″.
Stereogum
METZ – “Come On Down” (Feat. IDLES’ Joe Talbot) & “Heaven’s Gate”
Next month, METZ are headed out on a tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Today, they’re sharing two tracks: “Come On Down,” a brand-new one featuring IDLES frontman Joe Talbot, and “Heaven’s Gate,” which was previously only officially available on a radio station in the video game Cyberpunk 2077 under the pseudonym Blood And Ice.
Stereogum
Gilla Band – “Post Ryan”
Next month, Ireland’s very own Gilla Band are releasing a new album, Most Normal. We’ve heard “Eight Fivers” and “Backwash,” and today they’re sharing another single, “Post Ryan,” which, funnily enough, is named after departed staffer and friend of the band Ryan Leas (miss you, bud). “Post Ryan” lifts the beat from Flock Of Seagulls’ “I Ran (So Far Away)” and builds out a nervy, seasick song from there.
Stereogum
Daphni – “Arrow”
Next month, Caribou’s Dan Snaith is releasing Cherry, his first new full-length album as his dance project Daphni in five years. He’s already shared four singles from it — “Mania,” “Clavicle,” “Cloudy,” and the title track — and today he’s back with one more, a twitchy and meditative song called “Arrow,” which comes along with visuals featuring some disconcerting closeups of bugs. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Disheveled Cuss – “Remote Viewer”
A couple weeks back, Tera Melos frontman Nick Reinhart announced a new album as Disheveled Cuss, Into The Couch, the follow-up to his 2020 solo debut. He shared “Creep A Little Closer” at the time, and today the Sacramento musician is back with another one, the swirlingly eerie “Remote Viewer.”
Stereogum
Hear Charly Bliss Members’ Theme Music For New True Crime Podcast Good Cult
Good Cult is a new true-crime podcast from Kast Media. Over the course of six episodes, host River Donaghey is investigating Lifespring, a cult-like self-help seminar he grew up enmeshed in. According to promotional materials for the podcast, Lifespring was founded by John Hanley, a convicted felon and con artist turned self-styled New Age guru; his program attracted millions of committed participants, including Donaghey’s parents, but also led to dozens of lawsuits citing psychotic breaks and, in a few cases, deaths resulting from Hanley’s unorthodox methods.
Stereogum
Citizen – “A Passing Thing” & “I Don’t Love You”
In 2021, the Midwestern post-hardcore band Citizen released their album Life In Your Glass World, which pushed the band into previously unexplored sonic territories. Today, Citizen have come out with a deluxe edition of that album. It’s got a bunch of bonus tracks, including a bunch of alternate versions and two brand-new songs.
Stereogum
Disco Doom – “Patrik”
At the end of this week, the Swiss experimental rock greats Disco Doom are releasing their first new album in eight years, Mt. Surreal. They’ve shared two songs, “Rogue Wave” and the title track from it so far, and today they’re back with another one, the flurrying and flayed “Patrik.” “”The song was written and arranged directly in the studio,” Disco Doom noted in a statement. “Its immediate recording was important to us to not lose that nervous feeling which we were fascinated by. We wanted to keep the freshness of the new idea in the recording.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Cate Le Bon – “Typical Love”
Back in February, Cate Le Bon released Pompeii, one of the best albums of 2022 so far. She’s about to head out on a run of tour dates in support of it, and today she’s shared a new one-off single called “Typical Love.”. “‘Typical Love’ was a...
Stereogum
Ela Minus & DJ Python – “Kiss U”
Last month, Ela Minus and DJ Python announced a new collaborative EP, ♡, and shared its lead single “Pájaros en Verano,” which landed on top of our list of the best songs of the week. Today, before the whole EP’s release this Friday, they’re putting out a gliding, peaceful new single called “Kiss U.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
PVA – “Bunker”
Next month, the London dance trio PVA are releasing their debut album, BLUSH. We spotlighted “Hero Man” from it a couple months ago, and since then they’ve also shared the single “Bad Dad.” Today, they’re back with another one, the squiggling and shadowy “Bunker.” “We started playing ‘Bunker’ almost as soon as the band started,” PVA said in a statement. “Originally just a looped groove, it has evolved into the live track it is today through various compositions and outings live. The song tries to act as a reminder to overcome the want to chase things that ultimately lead to isolation.” Check it out below.
