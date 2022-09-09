ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 reasons Alabama could lose to the Texas Longhorns

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Top-ranked Alabama travels to Austin, Texas for the highly-anticipated Week 2 matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns. Texas is looking to put up a fight against a team that’s not just a favorite to win the game but to win it all in 2022.

Sure, Nick Saban treats every game as the most important one on the schedule, and most of the impact players from the 2021 roster returned for this season and a lot of Texas’s roster is young, but the Longhorns still have a shot. Right?

Well, there are a number of reasons this game could result in a surprising upset. After all, the game starts out 0-0.

It's on the road

Do Alabama fans travel? Absolutely. However, the Crimson Tide’s nonconference schedule typically consists of neutral-site games or home games. This is a new environment for this team. Will it hold up?

Sarkisian's offensive mind

Steve Sarkisian did wonders for Alabama during his time under Nick Saban. He hasn’t had the easiest transition as the Longhorns’ head coach and is likely desperate for a statement win for the program. Nothing will be held back by Sarkisian on the offensive side of the ball. He likely knows Bryce Young and the offense will outpace his defense. It’s about keeping up on the scoreboard.

Bijan Robinson

It’s not secret Alabama’s defensive line can sometimes have issues with offenses that prioritize the run. Robinson is likely going to be RB1 in the 2023 NFL draft and is arguably the best running back in college football. Letting him get hot would spell trouble for Alabama.

Quinn Ewers

The young quarterback who just started his first college game is about to go up against one of the most daunting teams in the history of the game. One of two things can happen with Ewers: He shows up and shows out or he flops. If Ewers puts on a show, the Alabama defense may not be prepared.

Rat Poison

Nick Saban’s use of the term rat poison is a call to fans and media members to respect the motivation of the team. Alabama opened as a heavy favorite and the line grew even more in Alabama’s direction. Media members and analysts are predicting a blowout game. If the team buys into that before the game starts, it could be a long four quarters for the Crimson Tide.

