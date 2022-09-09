ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture Online

Corn and soybeans close up | Monday, September 12, 2022

Corn finished the day up 9¢. Soybeans are up 73¢. Wheat prices are all still down to end the day. CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC is down a penny. Minneapolis is down a penny. Live cattle are up 8¢. Feeder cattle are down $2.45. Lean hogs are down $1.30.
Agriculture Online

Soybeans extend rally, corn holds gains after USDA supply cuts

PARIS/MANILA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally to a new two-month top while corn held onto day-earlier gains as reduced U.S. government crop forecasts renewed global supply concerns. Wheat was higher as it also stayed near a two-month peak, drawing support from corn and uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

USDA projects smaller harvest and tighter supplies for 2022

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-23 projected ending stocks at 1.219 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.180 billion bushels but a far cry from USDA's August estimate of 1.388 billion bushels.
Agriculture Online

Grains close mixed | Tuesday, September 13, 2022

December corn closed down 5¢ and November soybeans are down 11¢. Wheat closed up. CBOT is up a penny. KC wheat is up 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 5¢. Live cattle finished the day down 95¢. Feeder cattle are down $2.60. Lean hogs are up $3.88.
Agriculture Online

Corn ticks down, soybeans firm as harvest and demand weighed

PARIS/MANILA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures inched lower on Wednesday while soybeans edged up, with both markets trading near 2-1/2 month highs as participants weighed reduced U.S. supply prospects against the risk that an economic slowdown will curb demand. Wheat was firm, supported by an easing back in the dollar and uncertainty over an export corridor for Ukrainian grain following Moscow's criticism of the arrangement.
CHICAGO, IL
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
USDA
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
CBS News

Turkey prices are surging ahead of Thanksgiving due to disease

Americans are paying more than ever for turkey as a contagious virus leads to the destruction of millions of birds. The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus is helping drive the price of turkey — specifically white boneless breast meat — to record highs, even as the hottest inflation in 40 years has cooled some in recent months. That may make the Thanksgiving meal even pricier this year.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chicago futures firm as USDA report looms

PARIS/MANILA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures edged higher on Monday with support from a weaker dollar as the market focused on U.S. government forecasts later in the day for a gauge of Midwest crops and global supply. Traders were also assessing the situation in the Black Sea region...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Drought pares U.S. corn and soy harvest, say traders

With the fall harvest getting under way, traders expect the USDA to trim its estimate of the U.S. corn crop by more than a quarter-billion bushels on Monday but to stick to its forecast of the largest soybean crop ever, at roughly 4.5 billion bushels. Dry weather in the western Corn Belt, including powerhouses Iowa and Nebraska, will lower corn production to just below 14.1 billion bushels, or 1 billion bushels less than last year, according to the average estimate from traders surveyed by wire services.
NEBRASKA STATE
Agriculture Online

Farm income, at record high, to moderate through 2027 — FAPRI

War in Ukraine and record-large ag exports to China will drive U.S. net farm income to a record $148.3 billion this year, twice as high as five years ago, said the FAPRI think tank on Monday. Income would decline in 2023 and 2024 as commodity prices soften, and then hold steady through 2027.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Crop conditions down slightly

The USDA released its 24th Crop Progress report of the growing season Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 11, 95% of the U.S. corn crop...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. yields surge after CPI surprises to upside in August

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation.
ECONOMY

