Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close up | Monday, September 12, 2022
Corn finished the day up 9¢. Soybeans are up 73¢. Wheat prices are all still down to end the day. CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC is down a penny. Minneapolis is down a penny. Live cattle are up 8¢. Feeder cattle are down $2.45. Lean hogs are down $1.30.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans extend rally, corn holds gains after USDA supply cuts
PARIS/MANILA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally to a new two-month top while corn held onto day-earlier gains as reduced U.S. government crop forecasts renewed global supply concerns. Wheat was higher as it also stayed near a two-month peak, drawing support from corn and uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.
Agriculture Online
USDA projects smaller harvest and tighter supplies for 2022
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-23 projected ending stocks at 1.219 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.180 billion bushels but a far cry from USDA's August estimate of 1.388 billion bushels.
Agriculture Online
Grains close mixed | Tuesday, September 13, 2022
December corn closed down 5¢ and November soybeans are down 11¢. Wheat closed up. CBOT is up a penny. KC wheat is up 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 5¢. Live cattle finished the day down 95¢. Feeder cattle are down $2.60. Lean hogs are up $3.88.
Agriculture Online
Corn ticks down, soybeans firm as harvest and demand weighed
PARIS/MANILA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures inched lower on Wednesday while soybeans edged up, with both markets trading near 2-1/2 month highs as participants weighed reduced U.S. supply prospects against the risk that an economic slowdown will curb demand. Wheat was firm, supported by an easing back in the dollar and uncertainty over an export corridor for Ukrainian grain following Moscow's criticism of the arrangement.
Agriculture Online
Chicago futures firm as USDA report looms
PARIS/MANILA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures edged higher on Monday with support from a weaker dollar as the market focused on U.S. government forecasts later in the day for a gauge of Midwest crops and global supply. Traders were also assessing the situation in the Black Sea region...
Agriculture Online
Drought pares U.S. corn and soy harvest, say traders
With the fall harvest getting under way, traders expect the USDA to trim its estimate of the U.S. corn crop by more than a quarter-billion bushels on Monday but to stick to its forecast of the largest soybean crop ever, at roughly 4.5 billion bushels. Dry weather in the western Corn Belt, including powerhouses Iowa and Nebraska, will lower corn production to just below 14.1 billion bushels, or 1 billion bushels less than last year, according to the average estimate from traders surveyed by wire services.
Agriculture Online
Farm income, at record high, to moderate through 2027 — FAPRI
War in Ukraine and record-large ag exports to China will drive U.S. net farm income to a record $148.3 billion this year, twice as high as five years ago, said the FAPRI think tank on Monday. Income would decline in 2023 and 2024 as commodity prices soften, and then hold steady through 2027.
Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years
Even though inflation eased slightly in August, food prices hit the highest year-over-year increase in over 40 years. Why are food prices so high? Here’s what’s driving up prices for eggs, chicken, dairy, cereal and more.
Farmland Partners Is Poised For Growth Amid Supply Shortage, Says Analyst
Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Farmland Partners Inc FPI and raised the price target to $17 from $15. The price target raise comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new 2022 land values and the company’s recent acquisitions. The...
USDA Announces New Ban Day After Hunting Season Opens That Has Massive Impact on Hunters
The USDA is banning hunters in Canada from bringing goose and duck meat into the United States in an attempt to curb the spread of the bird flu. The department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced the news on September 2. It came one day after waterfowl hunting season began in Canada.
Agriculture Online
Crop conditions down slightly
The USDA released its 24th Crop Progress report of the growing season Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 11, 95% of the U.S. corn crop...
U.S. yields surge after CPI surprises to upside in August
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation.
