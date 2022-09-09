Read full article on original website
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown
Shane Lyons has issued a statement on the Mountaineer Football program, as well as Head Coach Neal Brown. The West Virginia University Athletic Director did not put the statement out publicly, or release it to local media. Instead, he issued it in response to an Associated Press story by John Raby.
POLLS: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State, score, predictions, top performers
After improving to 2-0 with a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a Week 3 matchup. This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Razorbacks have won each of the seven matchups to this point.
Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State
AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
Everything Kirk Ferentz said during Tuesday's press conference that included heavy QB questioning
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media on Tuesday to discuss Nevada, but the questioning was all about the quarterback position. In an intense line of questioning, Ferentz alluded to Spencer Petras' body of work. Here's the full question and answers from today's press conference. You can get...
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska
Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa
Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney
Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline
Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of night game against Nevada
After a 1-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host a home night game against Nevada on Saturday. Iowa's offense ranked dead last in the country by total points and yardage. "I thought our guys really worked hard, missed some opportunities. Not that there were a lot of them, but the ones that were there, couldn't cash in," Ferentz said during his opening statement on Saturday. "Did a lot of good things on defense certainly and a lot of big special teams plays, and then stating the obvious, we have work to do, obviously, to move the football, and we're going to have to score points to be successful. That's where our focus goes."
Jim Leonhard Addresses Nebraska Speculation
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was asked about the speculation around his name and the vacant Nebraska head coaching position.
Why did Scott Frost fail at Nebraska?
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss where it all went wrong for Scott Frost in his tenure at Nebraska.
'Nebraska can win big again:' Analyzing the pros and cons of Nebraska's current reality
Nebraska is open. The Huskers fired Scott Frost on Sunday in a sudden but inevitable move that ended his tenure with a 16-31 record. It proved to be a whimper of a finish for a coach who, upon his hiring, looked like the program’s savior – the prodigal son returning home.
Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job
MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma football: Brent Venables says he tried to bring Huskers QB Casey Thompson to OU
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson arrived from Texas this offseason, but was heavily pursued in the transfer portal. Among the teams interested was Oklahoma, who the Huskers face this week. Sooners coach Brent Venables detailed the process of Thompson visiting OU. "Casey's doing a great job," Venables said. "I hated it...
