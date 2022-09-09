ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out

West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown

Shane Lyons has issued a statement on the Mountaineer Football program, as well as Head Coach Neal Brown. The West Virginia University Athletic Director did not put the statement out publicly, or release it to local media. Instead, he issued it in response to an Associated Press story by John Raby.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State

AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
247Sports

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska

Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Lewis
247Sports

Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa

Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nextgen#Freaks#American Football#All State Preps#Nextgen All America Camp#Ga
247Sports

Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did

Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline

Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of night game against Nevada

After a 1-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host a home night game against Nevada on Saturday. Iowa's offense ranked dead last in the country by total points and yardage. "I thought our guys really worked hard, missed some opportunities. Not that there were a lot of them, but the ones that were there, couldn't cash in," Ferentz said during his opening statement on Saturday. "Did a lot of good things on defense certainly and a lot of big special teams plays, and then stating the obvious, we have work to do, obviously, to move the football, and we're going to have to score points to be successful. That's where our focus goes."
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job

MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy