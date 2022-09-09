Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two women are now in custody in Alabama, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a college student they flagged over on the side of the road, police confirmed. Adam Simjee, 22, was driving through Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park with...
Fla. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend While Trying to Shoot Victim's Ex-Boyfriend
A Florida man has been charged with murder after authorities say that he fatally shot his girlfriend, but intended to shoot her ex-boyfriend. PEOPLE confirms that Chad Keene, 37, was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach after an hourslong manhunt. He is accused of killing 30-year-old Karli Elliott. According to...
Trump secret-documents judge was briefly a Miami journalist. She wrote about tomatoes, yoga
Before she became a federal judge — not just any judge, but the Donald Trump-appointed judge who slammed the brakes on the high-profile investigation into the former president’s stash of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago — Aileen Mercedes Cannon was for the blink of an eye a working journalist.
Trump Reportedly Adds Former Florida Solicitor General and Ron DeSantis Ally to Legal Team in Aftermath of Mar-a-Lago Search
Former President Donald Trump has hired a former solicitor general and ally of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to join the legal team responding to the FBI’s court-authorized search of his Mar-a-Lago home, NBC News has reported. That attorney, Chris Kise, did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s email and...
Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of ’63 KKK blast
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
USC nonprofit continues fight against fentanyl epidemic
In the wake of the tragedy that struck a Hollywood-area high school this week, where a 15-year-old girl was killed after reportedly taking fentanyl-laced Percocet purchased from a park near the school campus, local organizations are upping their efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic. One of those organizations, Team Awareness Combatting Operation (TACO), a nonprofit operating out of the University of Southern California, works through peer-to-peer education, realizing that at some point in their lives, most teens will be exposed to or experiment with drugs. "Overdose is a preventable cause of death," said USC graduate and TACO founder Isabella Gianatiempo, while speaking...
