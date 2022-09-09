ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

First Coast News

Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS LA

USC nonprofit continues fight against fentanyl epidemic

In the wake of the tragedy that struck a Hollywood-area high school this week, where a 15-year-old girl was killed after reportedly taking fentanyl-laced Percocet purchased from a park near the school campus, local organizations are upping their efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic. One of those organizations, Team Awareness Combatting Operation (TACO), a nonprofit operating out of the University of Southern California, works through peer-to-peer education, realizing that at some point in their lives, most teens will be exposed to or experiment with drugs. "Overdose is a preventable cause of death," said USC graduate and TACO founder Isabella Gianatiempo, while speaking...
LOS ANGELES, CA

