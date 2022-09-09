Read full article on original website
Obituary for Brian Holley
Brian Douglas Holley, 63, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on September 12, 2022. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Renfro Center, 445 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand, Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Obituary for LeAnn Janice
LeAnn Renee Janice, 55, of Blackwell, OK, died at home on September 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Viewing will be Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 1:00 – 8:00 PM and Friday, September 16, 2022, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM, at Trout Funeral Home and Crematory, Ponca City, OK. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home and Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Obituary for Teel Freeman-Lee
Teel Freeman-Lee September 10, 2022 ~ September 10, 2022. Teel Everett Freeman-Lee, of Ponca City, cherished son of Zoe Freeman and Gage Lee, was born on September 10, 2022. He was perfect in every way, but his little heart just stopped beating. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, his...
Obituary for George Sexton, Jr.
George W. Sexton, Jr., of Braman, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, and entered into the Kingdom of God. Peace comes in knowing he is reunited with his bride, Martie, and his Savior. We are thankful we will soon be together in heaven. George W. Sexton, Jr. was...
Hispanic Heritage Celebration at City Central This Weekend
Hispanic Heritage Month begins this week and City Central is hosting the first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Friday, September 16, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to participate in a diverse celebration of Hispanic Culture at the City Central Summit at 400 East Central and across the street in the Central Courtyard at 204 South 4th Street.
Gov. Stitt Joined Edmond Residents at Memorial Stair Climb and 5k
EDMOND (KOKH) – Governor Stitt joined Edmond Police on Saturday at Edmond’s second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5k. The free event was held at the Edmond North High School football stadium. Participants had their choice of a stair climb on the bleachers with the Edmond Fire...
Police Logs 09/09/2022 to 09/11/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Ponca City Library Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
The Ponca City Library, 515 East Grand, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with our community with programs and activities for all ages. On Friday, September 16, two free movies will show in the programming room at the library. “Encanto” (PG) plays at 10:00 am and “Coco” (PG) at 2:00 pm. Both movies will show again on Monday, September 19, at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.
The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook Off-“BBQ by the Dashboard Light” This Weekend at Lake Ponca
The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook-Off in Ponca City will be held at beautiful Lake Ponca on Saturday, September 17. It’s a world-class barbecue competition complete with live music, children’s activities and much more. Visitors to the Cherokee Strip Cook-Off will enjoy a wide variety of vendors, cold beer, concessions and fun for the entire family.
Ponca City Concert Series Begins September 19, Still Time to Get Your Membership
It’s not too late for you to purchase a membership for the Ponca City Concert Series held at the Poncan Theater at 104 East Grand. Membership fees can be paid on their website using your credit or debit card. If you’d rather use a check, come a little early to the first concert on September 19 and purchase your membership in the Poncan Theatre lobby starting at 6:30pm. Your membership will include admission to see four great concerts at the Poncan Theater including female brass quintet “Seraph Brass” on September 19, classic pianist “Pauline Young” in November, and in 2023, international string trio “Sultans of Swing” in March and “Hooray For Hollywood Empire Trio” in April.
New Initiative for Wildcat Students
The Strength and Conditioning Department at Po-Hi, in keeping with the tone and culture established by Ponca City Public Schools, has launched a new initiative which provides opportunities to all students enrolled in Strength and Conditioning/Weightlifting to earn the following shirts. The Wildcat Way (all students) Iron Wildcat (athlete ONLY)
