Read full article on original website
Related
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Brian Holley
Brian Douglas Holley, 63, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on September 12, 2022. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Renfro Center, 445 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand, Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for LeAnn Janice
LeAnn Renee Janice, 55, of Blackwell, OK, died at home on September 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Viewing will be Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 1:00 – 8:00 PM and Friday, September 16, 2022, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM, at Trout Funeral Home and Crematory, Ponca City, OK. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home and Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
poncacitynow.com
Hispanic Heritage Celebration at City Central This Weekend
Hispanic Heritage Month begins this week and City Central is hosting the first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Friday, September 16, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to participate in a diverse celebration of Hispanic Culture at the City Central Summit at 400 East Central and across the street in the Central Courtyard at 204 South 4th Street.
poncacitynow.com
New Initiative for Wildcat Students
The Strength and Conditioning Department at Po-Hi, in keeping with the tone and culture established by Ponca City Public Schools, has launched a new initiative which provides opportunities to all students enrolled in Strength and Conditioning/Weightlifting to earn the following shirts. The Wildcat Way (all students) Iron Wildcat (athlete ONLY)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
poncacitynow.com
The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook Off-“BBQ by the Dashboard Light” This Weekend at Lake Ponca
The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook-Off in Ponca City will be held at beautiful Lake Ponca on Saturday, September 17. It’s a world-class barbecue competition complete with live music, children’s activities and much more. Visitors to the Cherokee Strip Cook-Off will enjoy a wide variety of vendors, cold beer, concessions and fun for the entire family.
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City Library Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
The Ponca City Library, 515 East Grand, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with our community with programs and activities for all ages. On Friday, September 16, two free movies will show in the programming room at the library. “Encanto” (PG) plays at 10:00 am and “Coco” (PG) at 2:00 pm. Both movies will show again on Monday, September 19, at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Teel Freeman-Lee
Teel Freeman-Lee September 10, 2022 ~ September 10, 2022. Teel Everett Freeman-Lee, of Ponca City, cherished son of Zoe Freeman and Gage Lee, was born on September 10, 2022. He was perfect in every way, but his little heart just stopped beating. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, his...
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for George Sexton, Jr.
George W. Sexton, Jr., of Braman, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, and entered into the Kingdom of God. Peace comes in knowing he is reunited with his bride, Martie, and his Savior. We are thankful we will soon be together in heaven. George W. Sexton, Jr. was...
Comments / 0