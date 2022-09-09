The Ponca City Library, 515 East Grand, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with our community with programs and activities for all ages. On Friday, September 16, two free movies will show in the programming room at the library. “Encanto” (PG) plays at 10:00 am and “Coco” (PG) at 2:00 pm. Both movies will show again on Monday, September 19, at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO