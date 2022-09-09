ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan Dreyer’s 3 Sons Are Full of Personality! See the ‘Today’ Host’s Funniest Parenting Moments

By Samantha Agate
 5 days ago
Today host Dylan Dreyer is a supermom! From her early mornings working hard on the NBC program to her mommy duties at home, the TV personality has proven to be an incredible parent to her three children, Calvin, Oliver and Russell. She and her husband, Brian Fichera, keep a great sense of humor when it comes to raising their boys.

The meteorologist and the writer wed in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Calvin, four years later. Oliver arrived in 2020 followed by his little brother, Russell, in 2021. After becoming a mom of three, Dylan left her role on Weekend Today to focus on her life at home. She still remained a part of the weekday program.

“It’s all about family time,” she explained during her final appearance on the weekend series in January 2022. “You know, this job can get crazy especially when we’re traveling and we’re busy, but it’s so important to make time for family too. These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”

Now that Dylan has more time to spend with her kiddos on the weekends, she loves sharing the sweet memories they make together on social media. The Rutgers University graduate has posted everything from her kids joining her as sous chefs in the kitchen to them riding on luggage carts down hotel hallways. There’s no shortage of funny memories and laughter in the Dreyer-Fichera household!

In July 2022, the New Jersey native shared a hilariously relatable post about packing for a vacation with three kids. “Packing three kids for @acchampionship in Tahoe takes a lot of organizing. Packing one man apparently does not,” she captioned an Instagram post. Dylan stayed organized, neatly folding her kids’ clothes and placing them in suitcases. Brian on the other hand took a very different approach, crumpling up his outfits and throwing them into a duffle bag.

All jokes aside, it seems like Dylan and Brian absolutely love every moment they get to spend with their family. In August 2022, the proud parents took a trip to Fenway Park with their eldest child to catch a Boston Red Sox game. It’s clear from the photos that they truly had a fun-filled family outing!

Keep scrolling to see Dylan and Brian’s funniest parenting moments with their three kids.

