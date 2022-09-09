ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
OAK GLEN, CA
