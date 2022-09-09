Read full article on original website
SFGate
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
Aftermath of Hurricane Kay causes massive flooding, waterfalls in California's Death Valley
It's been a summer of extreme extremes in Death Valley.
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month
Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
SFGate
CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 559 PM PDT THIS. * WHAT...Though storms are weakening, residual showers may produce. more rainfall, leading to flooding. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including Riverside. County near Hemet. * WHEN...Until 559...
The Daily 09-12-22 Stunning footage shows waterfalls appearing in Death Valley
It's been a summer of extreme extremes in California's Death Valley. From flash flooding in August that left a vehicle swallowed in the mud to an extremely high, possibly record-breaking, September temperature of 127 degrees at Furnace Creek. Now, the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has led to more heavy rainfall and an unlikely sight — waterfalls in one of the driest, hottest places in the world. • There are 4 green sand beaches on Earth. Hawaii's is 'desecrated'
SFGate
Cedar Creek Fire, one of 21 fires burning in Oregon, forces evacuations
The Cedar Creek Fire in central Oregon, which has scorched more than 86,000 acres, forced rural residents to flee their homes over the weekend before officials slightly curbed evacuation orders Sunday night for just one of dozens of wildfires burning across the West. The blaze about 60 miles east of...
Tahoe’s trash problem continues to mount, and this group keeps cleaning up
Fallen Leaf Lake may very well be the dirtiest waters the team has experienced to date.
SFGate
Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
SFGate
Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned...
SFGate
California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
SFGate
Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's ruling that threw out a lawsuit they filed seeking to require the hand-counting of ballots in November's election. Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark...
