It's been a summer of extreme extremes in California's Death Valley. From flash flooding in August that left a vehicle swallowed in the mud to an extremely high, possibly record-breaking, September temperature of 127 degrees at Furnace Creek. Now, the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has led to more heavy rainfall and an unlikely sight — waterfalls in one of the driest, hottest places in the world. • There are 4 green sand beaches on Earth. Hawaii's is 'desecrated'

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO