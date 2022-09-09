ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'

Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight

Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’

Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
UFC
mmanews.com

Former TUF Winner Elias Theodorou Passes Away At 34

MMA News is saddened to report the death of former UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou. He was 34 years old. Multiple sources confirmed the passing of Theodorou after friends and teammates shared the news on social media. Theodorou was battling stage-4 liver cancer, with the diagnosis only known to loved ones.
UFC
E! News

UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle

The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
UFC
Yardbarker

WWE star has officially turned babyface

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star

They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev the “hard questions” in post-fight interview at UFC 279

Daniel Cormier has praised Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev some tough questions in his post-fight interview over the weekend. At UFC 279 on Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his unbeaten record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, it wasn’t without controversy, given that Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening.
UFC
Fightful

New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw

Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
WWE
