Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Hasbulla Magomedov – known as ‘Mini Khabib’ – signs five-year contract with UFC after talks with chief Dana White
HASBULLA MAGOMEDOV has signed a five-year contract with UFC, according to reports. The Russian social media sensation, 19, is known as the "mini Khabib" after UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. And while he is unlikely to follow in his compatriot's footsteps by fighting in the octagon, he is set to have...
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'
Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos
A onetime UFC star, Paige VanZant is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting. In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant is also a well-established social media presence. She has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has developed a knack...
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
MMAmania.com
UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight
Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
Joe Rogan blown away by Nate Diaz (almost) having the ultimate shoutout to Stockton in UFC sendoff
If Nate Diaz could be defined by one thing – and one thing only – it’s that he hails from Stockton. His Twitter handle isn’t @NateDiaz209 for nothing. The 209 is included for Stockton’s area code, and Diaz reps where he’s from every chance he gets.
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
mmanews.com
Former TUF Winner Elias Theodorou Passes Away At 34
MMA News is saddened to report the death of former UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou. He was 34 years old. Multiple sources confirmed the passing of Theodorou after friends and teammates shared the news on social media. Theodorou was battling stage-4 liver cancer, with the diagnosis only known to loved ones.
UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle
The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
Nate Diaz says he “lost count” of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279
Nate Diaz says he ‘lost count’ of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on at UFC 279. It was indeed a debacle – Khamzat Chimaev was was originally supposed to fight Nate Diaz in the welterweight main event – but ‘Borz’ weighed in more than 7 pounds heavy.
Jake Paul vows to ‘respectfully’ knock out Anderson Silva and says fight with UFC legend will not go past five rounds
JAKE PAUL has vowed to “respectfully” knock out Anderson Silva next month. The YouTuber turned boxer will look to stretch his unbeaten record in the ring to 6-0 after the ex-UFC star was granted a boxing licence. The clash between the much-maligned star and the 48-year-old Brazilian will...
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dead at 34; MMA community mourns
Former UFC fighter and “TUF Nations” winner Elias Theodorou has died. Theodorou died Sunday after a battle with cancer. Sources who knew Theodorou confirmed his death to MMA Junkie after various reports surfaced online. He was 34. According to TSN journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Theodorou was diagnosed with Stage...
Former WWE Star Eva Marie Updates Fans After Ant Attack Requires ER Visit
Former WWE wrestler Eva Marie is on the mend following a scary incident with fire ants.
Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev the “hard questions” in post-fight interview at UFC 279
Daniel Cormier has praised Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev some tough questions in his post-fight interview over the weekend. At UFC 279 on Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his unbeaten record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, it wasn’t without controversy, given that Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening.
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
MMAmania.com
Idiot UFC fan heckles Khamzat for missing weight, gets phone slapped to the ground (Video)
Undefeated UFC welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, then doubled down on his villainy by flipping off the disapproving crowd at last Friday’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins. Blame the lack of muslims. Unfortunately for “Borz,” one UFC fan looking...
MiddleEasy
