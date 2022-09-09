ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"

Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Says Former Suns Players He Spoke To Weren’t Surprised By The Reports Of Robert Sarver’s Misconduct: “It Was Like ‘Oh Yeah That Sounds About Right'”

Robert Sarver has been the owner of the Phoenix Suns since 2004, and to say that he has done a poor job of running the team would be an understatement. The team enjoyed some success at the start of his tenure and also in recent years, but everything in the middle of that was an utter disaster.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."

The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
NBA
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Blasts Robert Sarver And Believes The NBA Should've Banned Him: "Robert Sarver Was A Perfect Candidate To Get Kicked Out Of The NBA"

Former player Matt Barnes is upset that the NBA didn't kick Robert Sarver out of the league amid an investigation into inappropriate workplace behavior. The Phoenix Suns saw their team owner Robert Sarver get fined $10 million and suspended from the NBA for 1 year after an investigation into inappropriate workplace conduct proved that the way Sarver acts with people working for him is flawed and full of micro-aggressions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge on last season: 'What I saw was some players who didn't believe in each other'

Following their sixth straight early-playoff exit in the spring, the Utah Jazz blew up their team this summer. They traded All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves respectively, while moving starting forward Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets as well. They've also floated the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. in trade rumors this offseason.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Praises New York Knicks Offseason: "Not Giving Away The House For Donovan Mitchell Has Given Them A Lot Of Flexibility For The Future"

The New York Knicks have been one of the teams in the NBA where people constantly mock them for their struggles in building a team capable of lasting success. The closest they came to being a consistently competitive team was when they still had Carmelo Anthony in the early-2010s. Now, the Knicks have built the foundation of a team that can compete atop the league table in the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James Once Shared The Stories Behind The Only Two Scars He Has: "My Own Teammate Elbowed Me... Sixteen Stitches Across The Back."

LeBron James is an absolute freak of nature in the best ways, the things he can do, no one else has even come close to. The King works incredibly hard to maintain his health and his body, and it has produced fantastic results. LeBron is entering his 20th season in the league still looking very much like one of the best players in the NBA, and showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
NBA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker Steals A Top Honor From 76ers Superstar

Everyone knows that Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is a very special and talented player. He has been one of the most exciting young athletes in the NBA for a few seasons now but he has found more fame and fanfare as his Suns have risen through the ranks of the Western Conference.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Share A Heartwarming Reunion

Everything is coming together for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team was obviously just part of a mammoth trade when they landed Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Even before they got Mitchell, there was a lot going right for the Cavs. That included the addition of Ricky Rubio, who played...
CLEVELAND, OH

