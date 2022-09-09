Read full article on original website
Related
Eastern Progress
Caution tape and cranes: New improvements to EKU's campus
With various parts of campus blocked off by caution tape and orange cones, Eastern Kentucky University has construction projects occurring every day. Two noticeable construction projects for fall 2022 include continued construction of the Eastern Bypass Pedway and the reconstruction of Powell Plaza. The Eastern Bypass Pedway has been in...
WKYT 27
Plan for proposed new school in Fayette Co. takes next step forward
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The plan for a proposed new school in Fayette County has taken another step forward. Construction could start soon for the school on Polo Club Boulevard. It’s a project that’s been in the works for almost a decade. “The first step of course is...
WTVQ
Kentucky unveils first PACE Program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
WTVQ
Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
wymt.com
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington's Roots and Heritage festival returns for busy weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The annual Roots and Heritage festival returned this weekend after a 2-year hiatus, and those that contributed to the festivities are sharing their thoughts about its in-person return. What You Need To Know. The Roots and Heritage festival is back in-person with events and more after...
WTVQ
Groundbreaking held for Lexington’s new Taco John’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the new Taco John’s coming to Lexington’s Brannon Crossing area. Founded in 1969 by John Turner, Taco John’s has nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The chain serves Mexican-inspired fast...
RELATED PEOPLE
clayconews.com
Post 11 London Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony in Lexington
LONDON, KY (September 12, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky announces timeline for Chris Rodriguez' return, Mark Stoops comments on availability
Kentucky will have Chris Rodriguez available for the Oct. 1 game against Ole Miss after the star running back has already missed the first 2 games of the season, wins over Miami-Ohio and Florida. UK plays Youngstown State this week, and Northern Illinois next week. Rodriguez has been out, and...
WTVQ
State Street ‘chaos’ leaves a family frustrated, car totaled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky win over Florida over the weekend resulted in a wild night on State Street. Now, Lexington police are asking the community for help in an investigation of property damage after one student watched his car get flipped by a mob of fans.
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | For Stoops, Kentucky job is miles ahead of Nebraska
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There isn't much to fuss about with Kentucky's home game Saturday against Youngstown State. The Penguins are an ambitious group but they're an FCS program many years beyond their glory days. They're little threat to come into Kroger Field and topple the No. 9 Wildcats. But...
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL
The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
Yardbarker
Kentucky football team feasts on alligator after win over Florida
It was an appropriate entree for the Wildcats after they roasted some Gators of their own on Saturday. Kentucky beat Florida in Gainesville, pulling out a convincing 26-16 victory. The win moved Kentucky from the No. 20 overall ranking in the country to No. 9, while Florida fell from No. 12 to No. 18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Unacceptable': Gov. Beshear on recent Lexington gun violence
Governor Andy Beshear says the violence Lexington saw this past weekend is "entirely unacceptable." The governor says instances of gun violence have happened all across Kentucky in recent years.
WUKY
A celebration? A mob? Whatever you call it, the latest State Street incident is prompting more handwringing
Win or lose, it’s become an unwelcome tradition for some residents and law enforcement: animated UK athletics fans taking over State Street, lighting couches alight, and, most recently, toppling a car. UK Police Chief Joe Monroe says, unfortunately, State Street and other incidents are keeping his department on their toes.
foxlexington.com
What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
spectrumnews1.com
Childers, Yoakam, Stapleton headlining Kentucky Rising flood relief concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some of the biggest names in country music are descending on Lexington next month to raise money for eastern Kentucky flood relief. Three native Kentuckians are hosting a benefit concert at Rupp Arena to support flood recovery. Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers are co-headliners...
Comments / 0