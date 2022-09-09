ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wissahickon Valley Park trail bridges to reopen on September 16

By Maita Soukup
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1s6d_0hp9n7PW00

Four trail bridges in Wissahickon Valley Park will reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16 after being closed for major renovations.

The bridges connect the Lincoln Drive and Forbidden Drive sections of the Wissahickon Valley Trail. This is an important link between Forbidden Drive and the Schuylkill River Trail, and a popular route for commuters and recreational cyclists. The bridges closed last year for a complete restoration.

After over 40 years of heavy use, the trail bridges are nearing the end of their lifespan. To ensure safety, they bridges underwent a complete restoration and resurfacing. Anti-slip surfacing was added to the bridges for the first time.

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation funded this $1.2 million dollar project.

