Fargo, ND

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Hubert Davis Expects to Utilize Expanded Depth for 2022-23 Tar Heels

Late in the 2021-22 season, Hubert Davis slimmed down his rotation and leaned heavily on his starters. He rarely took them out except when he was forced to due to foul trouble. Puff Johnson or Dontrez Styles got moments of action, but UNC's starting lineup of R.J. Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, Brady Manek, and Armando Bacot received the bulk of the minutes, especially down the stretch of the season and into the NCAA Tournament, earning the "Iron Five" nickname.
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help

DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
2 suspects arrested after chase in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase. A Winston-Salem police officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near North Cherry Street Tuesday night. The suspects didn’t stop and a chase started. According to police, the suspects hit a police car. […]
