Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
247Sports
Five things we learned from N.C. A&T's blowout loss to FCS champ NDSU
The North Carolina A&T State University Aggie football team is off to an 0-2. While this is nothing to panic about, the Aggies certainly hoped to be at least 1-1 to start the season. The Aggies lost to the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday and it could have...
247Sports
Hubert Davis Expects to Utilize Expanded Depth for 2022-23 Tar Heels
Late in the 2021-22 season, Hubert Davis slimmed down his rotation and leaned heavily on his starters. He rarely took them out except when he was forced to due to foul trouble. Puff Johnson or Dontrez Styles got moments of action, but UNC's starting lineup of R.J. Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, Brady Manek, and Armando Bacot received the bulk of the minutes, especially down the stretch of the season and into the NCAA Tournament, earning the "Iron Five" nickname.
North Carolina man welcomed home after more than a year in hospital fighting COVID complications
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man says positivity and prayer are what helped him make it home after dealing with COVID-19 complications for more than a year. Friends and family lined the street to welcome Jonathan Shoe home when he was finally released from the hospital. “My whole goal was ‘get home, get home, […]
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro adding new license plate cameras
The city already has 10 Flock Safety cameras. Now 15 new ones are going up to help solve crimes faster.
Randolph County man charged with 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with indecent liberties in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got information about a sex offense and began an investigation. A warrant was issued for Rodney Craig Jones Jr. on Sept. 8 for two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. The next day, […]
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
2 suspects arrested after chase in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase. A Winston-Salem police officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near North Cherry Street Tuesday night. The suspects didn’t stop and a chase started. According to police, the suspects hit a police car. […]
cbs17
Police ID man killed in broad-daylight Durham shooting that injured 3 others; 1 car hit by 12+ bullets
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who was killed in a weekend shooting. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Giles, 23, was fatally shot Sunday along state Route 55 and Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange. Three other men were...
