Sports can unify various backgrounds and abilities. It is a powerful vehicle that facilitates shared experiences, encouraging competition, collaboration and perseverance. Football and the Green Bay Packers have long served as a common source of unity and pride for Wisconsinites. In a similar way, Special Olympics Wisconsin works to empower individuals with intellectual disabilities by using sports as a catalyst. With programming centered around health and education, Special Olympics works to end inactivity, injustice and intolerance. In August, Special Olympics Wisconsin was recognized in a unique way for its 50-year legacy in creating inclusive communities across the state.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO