Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Related
Packers.com
Mike's Mid-Week Chat: Is this a must-win game?
Hey everybody, thanks for logging on today. Go ahead and start sending in your questions and I'll get rolling. What's one thing on offense and defense that needs to be improved to pull out a win on Sunday night?. Offensively, I think they just need to make the plays that...
Packers.com
Packers sign S Mike Brown to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers signed S Mike Brown to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Brown (6-1, 220) originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) on May 13, but was released on Aug. 30. In college, he played in 54 games with 39 starts and registered 196 tackles (111 solo), 15½ tackles for a loss, 10 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions. Brown will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
Packers.com
Packers Give Back Game honors Special Olympians
Sports can unify various backgrounds and abilities. It is a powerful vehicle that facilitates shared experiences, encouraging competition, collaboration and perseverance. Football and the Green Bay Packers have long served as a common source of unity and pride for Wisconsinites. In a similar way, Special Olympics Wisconsin works to empower individuals with intellectual disabilities by using sports as a catalyst. With programming centered around health and education, Special Olympics works to end inactivity, injustice and intolerance. In August, Special Olympics Wisconsin was recognized in a unique way for its 50-year legacy in creating inclusive communities across the state.
Packers.com
How to stream, watch Packers-Bears game on TV
Where: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.) The game will air across the country on NBC. Play-by-play man Mike Tirico joins analyst Cris Collinsworth with Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines. How can I listen to the Packers on the radio?. All Packers games can be heard on the Packers Radio...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Packers.com
Allen Lazard returns to practice for Packers, ready to 'get back on the tracks'
GREEN BAY – An optimistic Allen Lazard wasn't guaranteeing he'd return this week and confessed he'd probably be a game-time decision Sunday night. But getting back on the practice field Wednesday on a limited basis from his ankle injury was a strong first step toward making his 2022 debut, and the Packers' No. 1 receiver sees no reason he can't pick up where he left off as training camp concluded.
Packers.com
Dope Sheet: Packers and Bears play in prime time
The Green Bay Packers will take on longtime rival the Chicago Bears in the home opener at Lambeau Field. It is the second straight year the home opener is in prime time and the 17th consecutive regular season that the Packers and Bears have squared off in a prime-time game.
Packers.com
Inbox: It will just have to wait
Ads on TV during the football game: "How do you football?" "Change the way you pizza." "How do you cashback?" Don't you just hate it when advertisers verb nouns?. I wonder if the NFL schedule-makers were a bit disappointed in seeing a Packers loss. Makes Week 2 just another game.
NFL・
Comments / 0