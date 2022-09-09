ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Defense One

DOD Must Put Software at the Core of Its Operations, Report Says

The Department of Defense must adopt new approaches to software design and architecture to help the U.S. military maintain an operational advantage over global adversaries, according to a new report released by the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Wednesday. The report, “Software-Defined Warfare,” says that the architecture needed...
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

What Happens After Russia Loses in Ukraine?

Russia does not seem like they will be able to quickly fix the problems that resulted in Ukraine breaking through Russian lines and take over 8000 square kilometers of land. US satellites and intelligence have been able to precisely identify ammo depots and command centers. Russia has no response to precision long-range Himars artillery.
POLITICS
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Foreign ship crashes into US warship

A Danish ship crashed into the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21) Freedom-class littoral combat ship on Sunday in the Baltimore Inner Harbor in Maryland. CBS News reported the Danish ship “Danmark” became stuck after crashing into some wood pilings shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday. A tugboat came to free the stuck Danish ship but in the process pulled it into the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, which was moored.
BALTIMORE, MD
nextbigfuture.com

The Rate of Russian Loss of Tanks and Gear Has Tripled

David Axe, respected and experienced military journalist, says Russia is losing a Battalion every day. Losses have tripled during the Ukraine offensive. Russia has 100 understrength battalions. Increased equipment loss is confirmed. There are about 1000 soldiers per battalion. The Russian army is losing at least a battalion’s worth of...
MILITARY
Newsweek

U.S. Targets Putin's 'Desperate' Use of Iran's Drones

The United States has sanctioned multiple Iranian drone producers for aiding the Russian military, warning other nations not to support or develop any equipment that benefits Ukraine's "desperate" enemy. On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against three Iranian companies and one individual involved in the development and production...
MILITARY
TechRadar

Cloud servers are proving to be an unfortunately common entry route for cyberattacks

Cloud servers are now the number one entry route for cyberattacks, new research has claimed, with 41% of companies reporting it as the first entry point. The problem is only getting worse, with the number of attacks using cloud servers as their initial point of entry rose 10% year-on-year, and they've also leapfrogged corporate servers as the main way for criminals to find their way into organizations.
CELL PHONES
Fortune

The U.S. accused a Chinese MIT professor of spying. Now cleared, he’s helped discover what may be the ‘best semiconductor material ever found’

A team of researchers from MIT and other institutions say they've found the "best semiconductor material ever found," even better than the ubiquitous silicon. Sergi Reboredo—VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) A team of researchers has discovered what the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calls the “best semiconductor material...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

China’s next Taiwan targets are lifelines of the US economy

U.S. firms are increasingly second-guessing their exposure in China and Taiwan for various reasons. Tensions over Taiwan remain elevated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit, with military exercises on both sides of the Taiwan Strait inching toward live-fire shooting. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID policy continues to cause unexpected and disruptive factory shutdowns, and new U.S. restrictions on imports made with Chinese Uyghur forced labor threatens billions of dollars of U.S. companies’ revenues.
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

US to ‘choke off’ China’s access to key computer chips

President Joe Biden's Commerce Department will hit China with new restrictions on shipments of semiconductors to China next month. New Commerce Department regulations will require further licenses for computer chip giants like Nvidia Corp and Micro Devices to deliver chips to China, particularly powerful artificial intelligence chips, Reuters reported Monday. The Biden administration is reportedly in the process of drafting letters informing relevant companies of the regulations changes.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

US citizenship systems vulnerable to ‘major’ malicious cyberattacks, Homeland Security watchdog finds

EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Homeland Security inspector general said sensitive data held by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services systems could be vulnerable to cyberattacks by malicious actors, saying deficiencies in the agency’s IT security could "limit" DHS’s capability to "overcome a major cybersecurity incident." Fox News Digital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Border Report

U.S. and Mexico announce massive economic cooperation

Mexico and the United States plan to take advantage of the Biden administration's massive investment in semiconductor production to push the integration of their supply chains and cooperate on expanding the production of electric vehicles through Mexico's nationalized lithium industry, officials from both countries said Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
