Cloud servers are now the number one entry route for cyberattacks, new research has claimed, with 41% of companies reporting it as the first entry point. The problem is only getting worse, with the number of attacks using cloud servers as their initial point of entry rose 10% year-on-year, and they've also leapfrogged corporate servers as the main way for criminals to find their way into organizations.

