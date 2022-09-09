FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida ethics commission has determined that the sheriff of one of the state's biggest counties appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14. The commission said Wednesday that it will schedule a public hearing to determine whether Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony should face punishment. He fatally shot another teenager in 1993 at his family's Philadelphia home and was acquitted after arguing self-defense. Tony answered “no” on police applications that asked if he had ever been criminally arrested. His attorneys argue that Pennsylvania does not charge juveniles with crimes, but rather with “acts of delinquency.” The commission could recommend Tony be fired, censured or fined.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO