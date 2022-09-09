Read full article on original website
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In a story published September 13, 2022, about abortion related court action in Iowa, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date for an upcoming court hearing. The hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28, not Dec. 28.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — On the defensive for years in Republican-dominated Kentucky, abortion-rights supporters have gained an election-year advantage at a pivotal time. They have opened a big fundraising lead ahead of a statewide vote on whether to eliminate the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. The group Protect Kentucky Access has raised nearly $1.5 million this year in leading the campaign against the proposed constitutional amendment placed on the November ballot. The anti-abortion group leading the push in support of the ballot measure, Yes For Life, reported raising about $350,000 during the same period. The abortion-rights group also has a sizable cash-on-hand advantage.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida ethics commission has determined that the sheriff of one of the state's biggest counties appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14. The commission said Wednesday that it will schedule a public hearing to determine whether Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony should face punishment. He fatally shot another teenager in 1993 at his family's Philadelphia home and was acquitted after arguing self-defense. Tony answered “no” on police applications that asked if he had ever been criminally arrested. His attorneys argue that Pennsylvania does not charge juveniles with crimes, but rather with “acts of delinquency.” The commission could recommend Tony be fired, censured or fined.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year. Colorado River tributaries serve relatively small portions of northwest and southwest New Mexico. But the basin’s water is essential for the state’s largest city: Albuquerque. And pressures on the water is expected to increase as more tribes reach water rights settlements and build out infrastructure to use those rights. For example, agencies are making progress on large projects to deliver water to Navajo communities in western New Mexico.
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire. The NTSB said Wednesday that 14 other homes were damaged as the fire burned about 30 acres in Lincoln County. The agency says the 30-inch pipeline, owned and operated by Enbridge Inc., had a preexisting manufacturing defect known as a hard spot. The NTSB said that combined with a degraded pipeline coating and ineffective corrosion prevention. Enbridge said in a statement that it was “deeply sorry" and has worked diligently to improve the safety of its pipelines.
DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing. Law-enforcement officials say two people in the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries. Stephanie Stamos took photos of the plane flying extremely close to boaters at Horsetooth Reservoir outside Fort Collins. Stamos said the plane looked unstable and the aircraft's wheels almost touched one of the boats. The Larimer County Sheriff's office says the Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College is one of the leading liberal arts colleges in the country for enabling students to get ahead in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges ranking released Sept. 12. Westminster earned the No. 9 spot in the nation in the Top Performers on Social Mobility list, while also ranking No. 1 in the state of Pennsylvania.
Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery. The more than $400 million expansion was outlined Wednesday and it aims to meet growing global demand for the world's top-selling bourbon. Beam Suntory says the project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky. It says greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by the same percentage. The company says the expansion will be used to produce two mainstays — Jim Beam white and black label bourbons. And the project will mostly support expected sales growth overseas, especially in European and Asian markets.
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Opening statements are expected in the death penalty trial of a man indicted for his role in the death of eight family members. George Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the mass killing in southern Ohio in 2016. The opening statements were scheduled for Monday morning in Pike County Court. George Wagner’s brother, Jake Wagner, and his mother, Angela Wagner, have previously pleaded guilty. George Wagner’s defense attorney has said that Jake Wagner told prosecutors that his brother didn’t shoot anyone. Prosecutors say the killings stemmed from a custody dispute over a child Jake Wagner had with one of the victims.
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers are searching for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes in Southern California mountain communities. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments continue Wednesday in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. With thunderstorms forecast and more flash floods possible, evacuation orders remain in place. Meanwhile firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills in the northern part of the state. Some structures burned, but crews were able to keep flames from entering the town of Foresthill.
