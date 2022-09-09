Read full article on original website
Second Florida Horse Positive for WNV in 2022
On Sept. 9, the Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed an undervaccinated 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Manatee County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination), muscle twitching, and hyperresponsivity to stimuli beginning on Sept. 1 and is now recovering. This is the second WNV case in Florida in 2022.
Four Positive EEE Cases in New York
On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
Horse in Gooding County has West Nile Virus, officials say
GOODING – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Laboratory confirmed the first case of equine West Nile virus in Idaho this year. The affected horse, located in Gooding County, is recovering and is under the treatment of a veterinarian. The most common signs of WNV in...
