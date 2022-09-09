ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

stateofreform.com

Afternoon Keynote: Ingrid Ulrey discusses HHS’ top 3 national health issues

Ingrid Ulrey, Regional Director of District 10 for the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), capped the 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Policy Conference by discussing HHS’ top 3 national health issues. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your...
OREGON STATE
stateofreform.com

What They’re Watching: Joe DeMattos, Health Facilities Association of Maryland

As President of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland, Joe DeMattos is focused on improving care integration for the state’s long-term care settings, including skilled nursing, assisted living programs, and continuing care retirement communities. At our 2022 Maryland State of Reform Health Policy Conference, DeMattos said Maryland already has relatively strong health infrastructure in place, but more can be done to improve access to care, particularly for underserved communities.
MARYLAND STATE
stateofreform.com

Washington health experts discuss efforts to regulate health care cost growth

Washington health professionals discussed rising health care costs and some initiatives that could help mitigate them during the “Updates on efforts to regulate cost growth” panel at last week’s 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health...
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

Alaska researchers demonstrate the benefit of offering incentives to curb alcohol dependency in Native communities

Alaska health researchers discussed the effectiveness of using contingency management to curb alcohol dependency in Alaska Native and American Indian communities during the Division of Behavioral Health’s Medications for Addiction Treatment Conference on Tuesday. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox.
ALASKA STATE
stateofreform.com

Maryland seeks Medicaid non-emergency medical transportation contractor

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) released a request for proposals (RFP) this month for a non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) contractor for the state’s Medicaid population. MDH intends to award a single contract award for a maximum period of 7 years. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the...
MARYLAND STATE

