ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan resident gets swine flu after attending county fair; first case this year
A Michigan resident contracted swine flu after coming into contact with swine during a county fair on the state’s west side, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. State health officials are urging people to be cautious when attending fairs where swine are present after a...
WILX-TV
horseandrider.com
Second Florida Horse Positive for WNV in 2022
On Sept. 9, the Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed an undervaccinated 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Manatee County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination), muscle twitching, and hyperresponsivity to stimuli beginning on Sept. 1 and is now recovering. This is the second WNV case in Florida in 2022.
horseandrider.com
Four Positive EEE Cases in New York
On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
UPMATTERS
Additional food assistance benefits return for September in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 in September to help offset the cost of groceries. Federal approval is necessary each month for the program, through which some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance in...
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 13
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,804,588 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,317. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 18,375 new cases and 196 deaths on September 13. Another story: First...
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
abc12.com
Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 700,000 households in September
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in September. This additional assistance is designed to help make groceries more affordable for 1.3 million people as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Sept. 26.
WWMTCw
COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
Experience “The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future” on 28th St
"The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future." That is a very big claim being made, especially in the Michigan cannabis industry. However, I believe that this Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer is doing just that. NOXX held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday, September 10th. Thankfully, I was able to attend...
Michigan marijuana grows ask state to slow corporate ‘green rush’
Michigan marijuana prices are plummeting, striking fear into small growers who’ve invested nearly everything to join the state’s young and volatile market that some say is being consumed by big corporate business in a “race to the bottom.”. They cited the deep-pocket capabilities of large, multi-state corporate...
milwaukeeindependent.com
An Environmental Feud: Why a Lake Michigan seawall created more problems for downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
The oldest city in Michigan was founded in 1668 by French missionaries. It's not only the oldest city in Michigan but one of the oldest cities in the entire United States. It's the second most populated city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Marquette. What is the Oldest City in Michigan?
ahealthiermichigan.org
Best Michigan Apples for Baking
Apples are hands-down Michigan’s most popular fruit when it comes to what’s being grown on family farms and commercial orchards across the state. While some farmers choose to grow row upon row of unique, heirloom varieties of apples, most orchards that sell to the public grow several more well-known varieties. Among them, you have apples that are great for fresh eating, others that are delicious when cooked down into a sauce, and still others that are seen as the best apples for baking.
wcsx.com
Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest
Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Haunted House Named One of the Scariest in America
The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
‘Rapid rent increases’ push housing voucher values up 10% in Michigan
Climbing housing costs have pushed fair market rents up 10.3% in Michigan. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s updated fair market rents go into effect on Oct. 1. Fair market rents are the department’s calculation of how much money is needed to cover rent and utilities on...
Michigan couple rewarded for making millionth state camp reservation of 2022
Campers have been flocking to Michigan state parks this summer. And two of them got lucky over the weekend. A couple, identified as Dennis and Stephenie M. of Plainwell, were honored for being the millionth camp night reservation of 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The couple...
