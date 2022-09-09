ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Human case of swine flu found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced a human case of Influenza A (H1N2)v, otherwise known as “swine flu,” in the state. MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) are urging fairgoers to take precautions to prevent infection at upcoming fairs where swine may be exhibited.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
horseandrider.com

Second Florida Horse Positive for WNV in 2022

On Sept. 9, the Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed an undervaccinated 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Manatee County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination), muscle twitching, and hyperresponsivity to stimuli beginning on Sept. 1 and is now recovering. This is the second WNV case in Florida in 2022.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
horseandrider.com

Four Positive EEE Cases in New York

On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
UPMATTERS

Additional food assistance benefits return for September in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 in September to help offset the cost of groceries. Federal approval is necessary each month for the program, through which some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance in...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 13

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,804,588 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,317. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 18,375 new cases and 196 deaths on September 13. Another story: First...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Birds#Insect Repellents#Fish#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Deet
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 700,000 households in September

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in September. This additional assistance is designed to help make groceries more affordable for 1.3 million people as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Sept. 26.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
97.9 WGRD

Experience “The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future” on 28th St

"The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future." That is a very big claim being made, especially in the Michigan cannabis industry. However, I believe that this Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer is doing just that. NOXX held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday, September 10th. Thankfully, I was able to attend...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Pets
ahealthiermichigan.org

Best Michigan Apples for Baking

Apples are hands-down Michigan’s most popular fruit when it comes to what’s being grown on family farms and commercial orchards across the state. While some farmers choose to grow row upon row of unique, heirloom varieties of apples, most orchards that sell to the public grow several more well-known varieties. Among them, you have apples that are great for fresh eating, others that are delicious when cooked down into a sauce, and still others that are seen as the best apples for baking.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest

Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Haunted House Named One of the Scariest in America

The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy