WECT
Annual American Craft Walk returns this Saturday in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 7th annual American Craft Walk featuring over 100 local vendors will take place on Saturday, September 17. Entry is free, and attendees can buy items from the vendors if they so choose. Tents and vendors will be set up along Front Street from Orange Street...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Laurinburg (NC) North Fire Station holds groundbreaking ceremony
The city of Laurinburg held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for North Fire Station, LaurinburgExchange.com reported. The fire station was severely damaged in 2018 by Hurricane Florence. The city had been working to relocate the area from North Main Street to Aberdeen Road. The new station, which costs $2.7 million, will...
nrcolumbus.com
HAZEL REGISTER DILLMAN
NAKINA -- Hazel Register Dillman, 82, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Whiteville. She was born Sept. 12, 1939, in Columbus County, the daughter of the late George Fletcher and Minnie Gore Register. She was the widow of the late John Robert Dillman.
WECT
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Social District Takes Next Step
Patrons of some restaurants in Whiteville could soon take alcoholic drinks as they walk through downtown. The planning board has approved a draft Social District Ordinance. The vote came at today’s meeting of the board. A public hearing will be held at the Sept. 27 City Council meeting, after...
nrcolumbus.com
New sugarcane maze opens Saturday near Chadbourn
Country Corners Farm came into fruition when Bobby Williams turned a field of sugarcane into a maze. Three years ago, the idea for converting the sugarcane field into a maze came from Williams’ grandson, Chandler White. Since then, Williams’ family has planted sugarcane, watermelons and pumpkins; built fire pits, a volleyball court and a hayride route and turned the corner of Peacock and Merritt roads into an agritourism destination for families to enjoy nature and have fun.
WRAL
175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen. Fifth Avenue United Methodist is 175 years old. Some of the church fixtures are striking,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCSHP trooper steps in to fight fire discovered on his patrol
WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper jumped into action when he came across a large structure fire last week. The trooper happens to be a volunteer firefighter and was the first on the scene of the house blaze. Trooper Z. B. Price immediately...
The Party Outback is coming
LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
WECT
Wilmington resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in a recent rape case. Per the BCSO, 45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Wilmington was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a rape and an assault that occurred in Brunswick County.
WMBF
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
