Country Corners Farm came into fruition when Bobby Williams turned a field of sugarcane into a maze. Three years ago, the idea for converting the sugarcane field into a maze came from Williams’ grandson, Chandler White. Since then, Williams’ family has planted sugarcane, watermelons and pumpkins; built fire pits, a volleyball court and a hayride route and turned the corner of Peacock and Merritt roads into an agritourism destination for families to enjoy nature and have fun.

CHADBOURN, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO