Dallas County, TX

horseandrider.com

Second Florida Horse Positive for WNV in 2022

On Sept. 9, the Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed an undervaccinated 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Manatee County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination), muscle twitching, and hyperresponsivity to stimuli beginning on Sept. 1 and is now recovering. This is the second WNV case in Florida in 2022.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
horseandrider.com

Two Horses at Private Utah Facility Positive for WNV

On Sept. 9, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food confirmed two unvaccinated horses at a private facility in Duchesne County positive for West Nile virus. One of the horses has been euthanized, and the other is alive. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information...
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
horseandrider.com

Four Positive EEE Cases in New York

On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
K945

Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities

Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
WFAA

A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market

WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

What is Going on With the Housing Market?

Let’s check out the housing activity for the last 30 days!. Dallas County’s median home price decreased by $9,500 but is still up 11.3% from August of 2021!. The average number of days a house spends on the market is now 52, compared to last month’s 47, overall 4 days less than August of 2021.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Fugitives from Midland and Fort Worth added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Gonzalez’s arrest and up to $2,000 for information leading to Ashley’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
MIDLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Doctor at Center of Tainted IV Bag Investigation Arrested in Plano

A doctor whose license was suspended after the Texas Medical Board said he was the subject of a criminal investigation into tainted IV bags linked to one death has been arrested, Dallas police said Wednesday. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was arrested in Plano, Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said. She...
PLANO, TX
The Hill

Texas bar cancels drag brunch after threats

Story at a glance A bar in Texas canceled a Disney-themed drag event after receiving threats and hateful comments.  In a statement, management said the cancellation is not a ‘win’ for perpetrators and that they made the decision out of safety concerns for patrons and employees.  A drag event at another bar in Denton County…
DENTON COUNTY, TX

