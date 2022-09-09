Read full article on original website
Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks
Mounting fears of recessions in major economies as well as China’s inability to throw off its virus shackles have oil analysts slashing their price forecasts for the rest of this year. Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG cut their near-term outlooks for crude by as much as $15 a...
Biden Officials Weigh Buying Oil at Around $80
The US may begin refilling its emergency oil reserve when crude prices dip below $80 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter. Biden administration officials are weighing the timing of such a move, with an eye toward protecting US oil-production growth and preventing crude prices from plummeting, said the people, who asked not to be named sharing internal deliberations.
Russia Energy Revenue Drops
Russia’s energy revenues shrank in August to the lowest in more than a year as Western sanctions over Ukraine prompted the Kremlin to sell discounted oil and squeeze gas flows to Europe. The refusal to buy Russian oil by some traditional customers in Europe means Moscow has been forced...
Oil Rises as Weakening Dollar Offsets Demand Worries
Oil held gains after recovering from a weak start as declines in the US dollar offset concerns that global demand is under pressure. West Texas Intermediate settled at $87.8 a barrel for the day after earlier sinking to $85. Risk sentiment generally firmed across markets on Monday with equity markets climbing in Europe and the American currency weakening sharply as traders bet inflation is near a peak. A weaker greenback tends to benefit assets priced in the currency.
Oil Swung on News of US Strategic Restocking Plan
Oil settled close to a one-week high as news of a US plan to refill emergency crude reserves largely offset broader inflation concerns. President Joe Biden’s administration is considering restocking the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when crude falls below $80 a barrel, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The news revived West Texas Intermediate futures that had earlier dipped as low as $85 on bearish inflation data.
Oil Rises with Demand Optimism as China Eases Lockdowns
Oil climbed on optimism that demand prospects in China may brighten as one of its megacities loosens lockdown restrictions. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $88.48 a barrel. Brent rose 1% to settle at just over $94. Chengdu is easing Covid restrictions gradually, lifting the demand outlook in one of the world’s largest crude consumers. The understanding that the Biden administration would consider refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if prices fall below $80 a barrel further supported the rally.
New Record For Q2 Global Wind Turbine Orders
Strong activity in China pushed global wind turbine order intake to 43 GW in the second quarter of 2022, a new record, up 36 percent from year-ago levels. Strong activity in China pushed global wind turbine order intake to 43 GW in quarter two of 2022, a new record, up 36 percent from year-ago levels.
US Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market Hits Record Highs
The US energy storage market set a new record in the second quarter of 2022, with grid-scale installations totaling 2,608 MWh. The US energy storage market set a new record in the second quarter of 2022, with grid-scale installations totaling 2,608 MWh – the highest installed capacity for any Q2 on record.
Onshore Crude Oil Inventories Seem to be at Inflection Point
Onshore crude oil inventories have been tightening and seem to be at an inflection point, according to energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros. In a report sent to Rigzone on Monday, Kayrros stated that what started in June as a slow trend recently picked up momentum “with global onshore stocks plunging at the fastest pace of the year in the week to September 4”.
Global Energy Employment Above Pre-Covid Numbers, O&G Still Lagging
Global employment in the energy sector has risen above its pre-pandemic levels, led by increased hiring in clean energy, the IEA said in its latest report. Global employment in the energy sector has risen above its pre-pandemic levels, led by increased hiring in clean energy, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest report.
Germany Weighs Nationalizing Uniper
The German government may increase its stake in Uniper SE above 50% and is open to taking the historic step of fully nationalizing the country’s biggest gas importer to prevent a collapse of the energy system. Dusseldorf-based Uniper needs more help from the state after already tapping into a...
European Gas and Power Prices Fall
European gas and power prices continued to fall last week due to uncertainty on how the potential EU market intervention will impact the market, Rystad Energy Senior Analyst Fabian Ronningen said in a market note sent to Rigzone late Monday. “The largest fall can be found in the UK, with...
U.S. Department Of Energy To Slash Costs Of Geothermal Power
DOE will be making enhanced geothermal systems a widespread option in the U.S. by cutting its cost by 90 pct to $45 per megawatt hour by 2035. — U.S. Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm has announced a new Department of Energy goal to make enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) a widespread renewable energy option in the U.S. by cutting its cost by 90 percent to $45 per megawatt hour by 2035.
Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer
The Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) name may become a misnomer if investment surges while supply chains remain constrained - fueling inflation. That’s according to a new BofA Global Research report, which dubbed the IRA the most important, and largest, federal green energy and climate package in U.S. history.
North America Drops Rigs
North America dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on September 9. Three of the dropped rigs week on week came from Canada, while the other dropped rig came from the U.S., the count showed. The total North America rig count following the rig losses is now said to be 964, comprising 759 U.S. rigs and 205 Canada rigs.
U.S. Pushing For Better Offshore Oil And Gas Safety Standards
U.S. Department of Interior proposes even higher safety standards for offshore oil and gas operations, to build on reforms stemming from the Deepwater Horizon disaster. — The Department of the Interior has announced a new proposed rule to ensure offshore oil and gas operations on the Outer Continental Shelf are conducted with even higher safety and oversight standards.
Aramco Jafurah Gas Field as Energy Game Changer
As the world increases efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy, the issue of carbon management has become urgent for the oil and gas sector, which faces the dual challenge of meeting growing energy needs with fewer emissions. From new technologies to cleaner energy sources, Aramco has sought to tackle this challenge by investing in key areas that advance sustainability. To this end, one of the most critical investments the company has made is its announcement to develop the Jafurah gas field—the largest discovered unconventional field in Saudi Arabia. Continuing to develop the full potential of the Jafurah gas field would further strengthen Aramco’s position as a reliable supplier of energy, with demand for gas expected to increase in the coming years, despite disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ineos Renews Shale Gas Offer
Ineos has announced that it is renewing its offer to the UK Government and new Prime Minister Liz Truss to drill a shale gas test well in the UK. “We believe we can prove we can do it safely and without harm to the environment,” Ineos Director Tom Crotty said in a company statement.
Zeroing Nord Stream Volumes Probably Good for Market Stability
Taking Nord Stream volumes to zero is probably good for market stability. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a report from the company sent to Rigzone recently. “We believe the market response to Nord Stream uncertainty has sometimes been disproportionate relative to Nord Stream’s limited remaining...
CNOOC Starts Production From Bohai Sea Oil Field
CNOOC Limited has started production from the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project in the Bohai Sea. China’s oil and gas company CNOOC Limited has started production from the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project in the Bohai Sea. The start of production from the...
