People will be able to pay their respects to the Queen as the monarch’s coffin is expected to lie in rest for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.It is expected that members of the public will be allowed in to the church to file past the coffin when it resides there in about three days’ time.The historic cathedral is situated on the city’s Royal Mile, halfway between Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.After news of the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday, Reverend Calum MacLeod, minister of the cathedral, paid tribute to such a “strong and faithful...

