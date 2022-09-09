Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II: Artist 'very teary' over response to tribute sketch
An artist whose sketch of the Queen and Paddington Bear went viral earlier this year said she was "very teary" to see it used in floral tributes in London. Eleanor Tomlinson, from East Yorkshire, created the work during Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Ms Tomlinson said since the...
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
Queen's children perform Vigil of the Princes
The Queen's four children have been carrying out the traditional Vigil of the Princes around the coffin of their late mother in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. The symbolic move sees four people - in this case King Charles III, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward - position themselves at each side of the coffin to stand guard for a short time.
Queen’s coffin expected to lie in rest at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh
People will be able to pay their respects to the Queen as the monarch’s coffin is expected to lie in rest for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.It is expected that members of the public will be allowed in to the church to file past the coffin when it resides there in about three days’ time.The historic cathedral is situated on the city’s Royal Mile, halfway between Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.After news of the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday, Reverend Calum MacLeod, minister of the cathedral, paid tribute to such a “strong and faithful...
Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say
An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When the ambulance crew arrived at the...
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
Queen Elizabeth II's children in poignant reunion walk
Queen Elizabeth II's four children were seen in public together for the first time since her death in Balmoral. King Charles, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were walking behind the Queen's hearse as it made its way towards St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. It was a poignant...
Queen's funeral plans: What we know so far
Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when the nation will say a final farewell to Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Full details have not yet been revealed, but here is what we expect to happen on Monday 19 September and how you can follow events.
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
Lady Mary Peters says attending Queen's burial service at Windsor will be a 'privilege'
Lady Mary Peters says attending the Queen's burial committal service at Windsor Castle will be a "privilege on what will be a very moving occasion". Queen Elizabeth appointed the Olympic great to numerous honours including most recently the Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter in 2019. That particular...
Westmeath: Criminal inquiry into deaths of two children in a car fire
A criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two children in a car fire in County Westmeath has begun, Gardaí have said. Two-year-old Mikey Dennany and five-year-old Thelma Dennany died after the blaze at Lacken last Friday. Speaking in Galway, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (head of the...
The Queen and Paddington: How a bear became an unlikely royal mascot
Paddington has been popping up everywhere among the tributes to the Queen, from toys in the carpets of flowers, to films appearing in TV schedules. It all stems from a sketch during the Platinum Jubilee, when the monarch and the bear made an unlikely but heartwarming pair. It has been...
More than 200 reports as mysterious ‘fireball’ lights up sky
There have been more than 200 reports of a mysterious “fireball” crossing the night sky over Scotland and Northern Ireland.The UK Meteor Network said it began receiving reports of a fireball spotted about 9pm on Thursday.The network said it was “investigating to ascertain what the object was, meteor or space debris”, adding that most reports had come from Scotland and Northern Ireland.have i just seen a meteor fly over Johnstone?? pic.twitter.com/lPK14hTzxl— dn (@dannynellx) September 14, 2022Danny Nell, 21, was walking his dog in Johnstone, just west of Paisley and Glasgow, when he saw the fireball.“I was walking my dog and...
George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen
Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
Ben Nelson-Roux death: Teen found dead at hostel 'at risk of exploitation'
A 16-year-old found dead by his mother at an adult hostel had been classed as being at high risk of exploitation by older criminals, an inquest has heard. Ben Nelson-Roux's body was discovered by mum Kate Roux at the Robert Street Hostel in Harrogate in April 2020, Northallerton Coroner's Court was told.
Mark Jozunas and mother he murdered 'left without support'
A mentally-ill carer who murdered his bedbound mother went three years without an effective mental health assessment, a report has found. Mark Jozunas stabbed Valerie Jozunas 40 times at their home in Tye Green, near Braintree, Essex, in March 2020. He was jailed for a minimum term of 20 years.
Three men sentenced for South Bristol drug line
Three Bristol men who admitted being part of an operation selling Class A drugs have been sentenced. Shomari Kondwani, 32, of Linnell Close, Kemar Watson, 20, of Selbrooke Crescent and Hines-Hastings, 20, of Cottrell Road were given prison sentences at the city's crown court. Insp Chris Green from Avon and...
King Charles III: Monarch returns to Highgrove
King Charles III will spend Thursday at his Gloucestershire home after a week of duties since the death of his mother. The monarch has returned to Highgrove for a day of rest, as laid out in the "London Bridge" plan for the days after the death of a monarch. It...
