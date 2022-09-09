Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sen. Bailey criticizes Illinois Gov. Pritzker over his handling of crime
(The Center Square) – GOP candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey criticized incumbent Gov.J.B. Pritzker and Chicago officials Wednesday for their handling of crime. Bailey, who won the GOP primary in June, and his running mate, Stephanie Trussel, shared their ideas for fixing crime in Chicago and throughout the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tax increases, COVID relief funding help Illinois pay down bills
(The Center Square) – The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Countries Missouri exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Missouri exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Countries Michigan exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Michigan exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Opponents mulling court challenge with CARE Court signed into law
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new bill Wednesday that will create a framework in civil courts to provide court-ordered treatment plans for individuals with severe mental illness. Opponents are already considering options to challenge the bill. The new law, which establishes the Community Assistance, Recovery...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Experts question economic, environmental value of wind power
(The Center Square) – Wind farms continue to pop up like mushrooms across Michigan’s landscape, and with them, plenty of backlash from energy, economic and environmental public policy experts. Michigan ranks 15th for total wind generation nationwide, according to a 2021 study released by Commodity.com, which was updated...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri's economic development leader touts new companies, more jobs
(The Center Square) – After 11 months as interim director of Missouri’s Department of Economic Development, Maggie Kost is seeing positive outcomes and overseeing the distribution of millions in federal funds. The August jobs report on Tuesday provided more positive evidence on the state’s economy. The unemployment rate...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Letter: Time to choose a path
First, I must say I am so happy we have less than two months until election day. As a battleground state, I use my mute button for every political commercial as my wife and I can repeat them word for word as it seems half of all commercials deal with the upcoming midterms. That being said, I would like to focus on the next senator of Pennsylvania.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas sec. of state declares proposed ballot measure for recreational marijuana insufficient
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas secretary of state has declared the proposed constitutional amendment seeking to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in Arkansas "insufficient" to appear on the ballot this November. According to the declaration by Sec. John Thurston, the measure is not valid for inclusion on the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania expands election funds and audits
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania gears up for a November election less than eight weeks away, county boards of elections are getting more funds and the Department of State will require more audits to ensure public confidence in results. Changes that could speed up the voting process and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Audit: Louisiana State Police lacks external oversight over trooper misconduct
(The Center Square) — A new report comparing Louisiana State Police operations with law enforcement agencies in other states highlights the state's lack of external oversight over officer misconduct. The informational report issued by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday comes in response to requests from lawmakers amid allegations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois hog farmers feel the inflation heat
(The Center Square) – Rising costs are hitting Illinois farmers where it hurts as inflation continues to grip the nation. Illinois Pork Producers Executive Director Jennifer Tirey said that prices continue to rise for feed, supplies, shipping and transportation. For pork producers, it isn't as simple as simply raising the price of a Big Mac like fast-food restaurant McDonald's may do to make up for the increased cost.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia to issue 3.2 million tax rebates starting this week
(The Center Square) – About 3.2 million Virginia tax filers will receive one-time rebates from the state’s Department of Taxation beginning at the end of the week, Tax Commissioner Craig Burns announced. The department plans to do a soft launch Friday and Saturday, but will ramp up its...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two Florida universities rank in top 20 in new college ranking
(The Center Square) – Two Florida universities rank in the top 20 in U.S. News and World Report’s latest 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, with Florida Public Universities earning top spots across multiple categories. The Best Colleges rankings ranked the University of Florida and Florida State University as the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansas opposing EPA's proposed herbicide regulations
(The Center Square) – Kansas officials are opposing the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) proposed regulatory changes for a popular herbicide used by farmers, warning the changes could mean increased prices. Gov. Laura Kelly sent a letter to the EPA in Tuesday saying the agency's proposed changes to usage and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs letter opposing student loan forgiveness plan
Originally published Sept. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one of 22 governors across the country to sign a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt, saying the plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates and exacerbate inflation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Countries North Dakota exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina solar manufacturer lays off workers amid lawsuits
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina solar company is laying off more than half of its workforce amid a flurry of lawsuits in recent months. Pink Energy, formerly Power Home Solar, terminated 500 employees on Monday in a second round of layoffs, following another 600 employees let go earlier this year, Queen City News reports.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Drought watch continues for 36 counties in Pennsylvania
A drought watch remains in place for 36 counties in Pennsylvania, the state's Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday. In spite of recent rainfall, the department is continuing to request voluntary water conservation in those counties following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. "Conditions have improved with the...
Comments / 0