Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO