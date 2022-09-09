Where one is going to live is an important decision at any stage of life, but it's arguably particularly important in retirement if one lives on a fixed income. According to data by Clever, 40% of retirees wished they'd saved more for retirement. Therefore, it may not be surprising that affordability and having free or low-cost recreation activities rank high on wish lists for many retirees. Pleasant weather and access to quality health care can also be important.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO