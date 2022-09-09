Read full article on original website
Florida ranks third in the U.S. in credit card debt
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in New York state later this year. We all know and love Chick-fil-A, don't we? That delicious fried chicken, those waffle fries, mmmm.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Best Places to Retire in 2022
Where one is going to live is an important decision at any stage of life, but it's arguably particularly important in retirement if one lives on a fixed income. According to data by Clever, 40% of retirees wished they'd saved more for retirement. Therefore, it may not be surprising that affordability and having free or low-cost recreation activities rank high on wish lists for many retirees. Pleasant weather and access to quality health care can also be important.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
This Florida State Park Features an Award-Winning Beach and a Historic Lighthouse
Many Florida State Parks are popular because they offer a reprieve close to an urban center. Visitors can travel a short distance and escape into nature, history, and enjoyable activities. Some of Florida's state parks have bonus features like caves, beaches, or lighthouses. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, just a short drive from Miami, has two of the three.
Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida
A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
Florida Homeowners to Face Soaring Surcharges as Property Insurance Crisis Continues
Florida's insurance crisis continues with homeowners facing soaring surcharges on their insurance bills. To make matters even worse, many insurance companies closed shop despite the government's efforts to address business and household needs in the Sunshine State. Because of the hostile economic environment, homeowners are now responsible for paying the price for insurance businesses leaving Florida.
WINK exclusive video of home invasion in Golden Gate
The following article may contain information and/or images that some may find disturbing or upsetting. An exclusive video shows the moments after a home invasion suspect bursts into a family’s home through a window as the homeowners hid in another room. The family said the incident has pushed them...
Southwest Florida handyman convicted of grand theft after failing to complete work
A handyman is now a convicted felon. A judge found Dwayne Staron guilty of grand theft after he got paid to work on a Cape Coral couple’s home but ran off with the money. Staron won’t do prison time but will be sentenced to probation, among other things.
A look back on Hurricane Irma five years later
September 10 marks five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida, the state's first major hurricane since 2005.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Opinion: The Best Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
Small and Mid-Sized Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Real Estate Markets
There's little doubt that Florida's real estate market has been booming in many places. As of October 2021, real estate prices in Florida were up about 17% overall compared with the year before. And the real estate website Zillow predicted that Florida's real estate market would continue to rise by around 17-21% in 2022. While the real estate market appears to be slowing in some areas, prices appear to be holding in others.
The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book
Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
This Florida City Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
