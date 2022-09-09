Read full article on original website
Northern Nevada Schools Cancel Wednesday Classes on Air Quality Concerns
Classes for all students at all schools in Washoe County School District have been canceled for Wednesday, September 14. UNR has also canceled in-person classes for the day. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the air quality in Reno sits at 345, in the hazardous range. This is highest AQI we've seen in Reno since the Mosquito Fire started.
Health District Issues Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency Episode
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued a Stage 3 Emergency Episode due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning west of Lake Tahoe. The NowCast air quality index (AQI) for the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the “Hazardous,” category on Wednesday morning, which was much worse than expected due to increased fire activity.
Call About Active Shooter at Galena High School Unfounded
The Code Red Lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted following an extensive search of the campus conducted by Washoe County School Police, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, REMSA, and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. WCSD says an initial report of shots fired was determined...
WCHD, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony partner on air quality initiative in Hungry Valley
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) partnered with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) to install two air quality sensors on tribal land and with other community organizations. The air quality initiative gave people in both Hungry Valley (approximately 800 residents) and the Prosperity Street...
TMFR Announces Dates for Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue has announced its Autumn Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires. This free event sponsored by the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District for all Washoe County residents, with support from NV Energy, Nevada Division of Forestry, Living With Fire (UNR Cooperative Extension), and Fire Adapted Nevada.
Recent Surge In Gas Prices
Local experts say they are concerned that prices are going to go back up. Officials told us the reason that the prices are going back up in Washoe County is because demand is increasing.
Protecting Yourself From The Smoke
With smoke fluctuating to and from unhealthy levels we spoke to Craig Petersen, the Branch Chief of the Washoe County Air Quality Management Division and he told us "If you're a sensitive group such as a child or an elderly person or someone with existing heart or lung condition make sure you limit that outdoor activity and stay inside if you can."
