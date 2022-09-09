ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Northern Nevada Schools Cancel Wednesday Classes on Air Quality Concerns

Classes for all students at all schools in Washoe County School District have been canceled for Wednesday, September 14. UNR has also canceled in-person classes for the day. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the air quality in Reno sits at 345, in the hazardous range. This is highest AQI we've seen in Reno since the Mosquito Fire started.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Health District Issues Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency Episode

The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued a Stage 3 Emergency Episode due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning west of Lake Tahoe. The NowCast air quality index (AQI) for the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the “Hazardous,” category on Wednesday morning, which was much worse than expected due to increased fire activity.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Call About Active Shooter at Galena High School Unfounded

The Code Red Lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted following an extensive search of the campus conducted by Washoe County School Police, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, REMSA, and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. WCSD says an initial report of shots fired was determined...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
County
Washoe County, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
2news.com

TMFR Announces Dates for Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue has announced its Autumn Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires. This free event sponsored by the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District for all Washoe County residents, with support from NV Energy, Nevada Division of Forestry, Living With Fire (UNR Cooperative Extension), and Fire Adapted Nevada.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Recent Surge In Gas Prices

Local experts say they are concerned that prices are going to go back up. Officials told us the reason that the prices are going back up in Washoe County is because demand is increasing.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Protecting Yourself From The Smoke

With smoke fluctuating to and from unhealthy levels we spoke to Craig Petersen, the Branch Chief of the Washoe County Air Quality Management Division and he told us "If you're a sensitive group such as a child or an elderly person or someone with existing heart or lung condition make sure you limit that outdoor activity and stay inside if you can."
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy