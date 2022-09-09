Read full article on original website
Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in state stretched for nearly four miles (around six kilometers) past Tower Bridge. The line snakes along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. Thousands in the line didn’t mind the hours of waiting. “I’m glad there was a queue because that...
London's busiest airport is reducing its flight schedule to 'ensure silence' for the Queen's funeral
There are fears that the noise of jet engines overhead could be disruptive to the solemn and somber occasion of the funeral.
Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as King Charles has day of rest
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 3.5 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
