The first Arts and Lectures event of the fall semester features Ilyasah Shabazz, the third daughter of the late Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz. The event is at 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the USU Ballroom. The event is free for Cal State San Marcos students. Faculty, staff, alumni and community members can purchase tickets online via the Arts & Lectures website.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO