ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 65

Arr Jay
5d ago

Utter nonsense. Point to which law, that prevents the next mass killing?None do anything to prevent violence.Anyone supporting this nonsense is a fool.

Reply(9)
23
Robert Hambright
5d ago

stop watching CNN, gun laws don't stop criminals it only hurts law abiding citizens it's ludicrous that people still don't understand that

Reply(1)
20
Johnathon Thomas
4d ago

Why don’t you do real polls instead of the majority who are against gun Rights and probably don’t understand what they are talking about. Law abiding citizens don’t go out to harm anyone, they have said Guns for tyranny and to protect themselves and their families. Hunting is fine but the top two is why our four Fathers wrote the Bill of Rights.

Reply(7)
8
Related
wgvunews.org

Gov. Whitmer announces Republican support

The formation of “Republicans for Whitmer” comes as Governor Gretchen Whitmer continues to make a play for independent and swing voters. At the announcement Whitmer referenced her own background growing up in a politically divided household. “I think that it’s important to always remember we’ve got to be...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
9&10 News

Local Lawmakers React to Michigan GOP Leader’s Controversial Social Media Post

Northern Michigan lawmakers are reacting to a homophobic tweet sent by a Michigan Republican Party co-chair over the weekend. Meshawn Maddock quote tweeted a video of Pete Buttigieg, calling the openly gay US Transportation Secretary a “little girl.” Immediately, the backlash on the tweet grew on Twitter, but two Traverse City area Republican lawmakers also responded.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Law#Gun Safety#Gun Violence#Politics State#Democrats#Republicans#Independents#Cpl#Nra
My Magic GR

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Detroit Free Press

The abortion rights amendment made Michigan's ballot. Here's exactly what it says

Following a dramatic path to a statewide vote, an abortion rights proposal in Michigan has officially secured a spot on this fall's ballot. The Reproductive Freedom for All proposal filed a record number of signatures to qualify for the ballot. But two Republicans on the Board of State Canvassers initially refused to certify it, raising concerns about alleged formatting issues petition opponents argued rendered the form used to collect signatures defective.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Haunted House Named One of the Scariest in America

The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
MICHIGAN STATE
Great Lakes Now

Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Michigan DNR Launches New Hunting App

(MNN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched a new app in time for hunting season. The app allows fishermen and hunters to buy their licenses and trail permits and enables them to report deer and fish harvests, look up regulations and view hunting area maps. The DNR says the app will also make it easier for the agency to track population data and diseases.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy