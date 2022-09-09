ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick 97.5

Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area

More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million

Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

One person shot in Jones Valley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
News Break
Politics
CBS 42

Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Nick 97.5

2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat

Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence

Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa County PARA Executive Director to Retire in December

The long-time leader of the Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority will retire at the end of this year, the organization announced Tuesday. PARA, a private organization funded by local governments and membership revenue, oversees the construction, management and operation of dozens of parks, playgrounds, activity centers, green spaces and more in and around Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

