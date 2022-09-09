Read full article on original website
Related
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area
More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
Paralyzed Teen’s First Words After Waking Up Are “Roll Tide”
A tragic story of a young man, only 15, has touched many across the nation. Tragedy that has an inspiring message that connects all the way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. His name is Ethan Glynn and he is in the 9th grade. He wanted to be a football player and he...
Check Out This Super Luxurious Modernized Birmingham, Alabama Hotel
If you know me, I love a good view, spots for people watching, and an elaborate drink to go with it all. That thought process applies to hotels as well. I mean I don’t have to go the bougie route all the time but when I can I do.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Pregnant Alabama Woman Vanished On The Day Her Baby Was Due
29-year-old Shelia Diane Hughes was about to give birth to a baby boy, and she was excited. She planned to name the baby after his father, Renard Simmons. "She was saying that when she had the baby, she would stay with me for a few weeks and then find a place," her sister Debra Hughes told AL.COM. "She was going to name him Junior."
Black Warrior Riverkeeper Sues Warrior Met Coal Over Pollution in Tuscaloosa County
An Alabama nonprofit has filed a federal lawsuit against Warrior Met Coal over allegations that the company is illegally polluting waters that eventually flow into the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa. Nelson Brooke, leader of the Black Warrior Riverkeeper, announced the group's decision to sue Warrior Met in a Wednesday...
PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million
Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
21-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham identified
A 21-year-old that was shot and killed in Birmingham over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
wbrc.com
One person shot in Jones Valley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
Tuscaloosa County’s Most Expensive Home is a Lake, Wildlife Playground
The most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is a lake and wildlife playground. This super-exclusive property is listed by Christen Crosby with Ray & Poynor Properties. The home is surrounded by some of the most spectacular views from more than “1700 acres, land includes 20 spring-fed lakes, approx. 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
Student Who Threated Tuscaloosa Middle School Identified, Apprehended
Police and school officials have identified and apprehended the student they believe is responsible for a threatening phone call that sent two Tuscaloosa City schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. In a press release distributed Wednesday, a TCS spokeswoman said Eastwood Middle School and Paul W. Bryant High School were both...
Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat
Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence
Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.
Tuscaloosa County PARA Executive Director to Retire in December
The long-time leader of the Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority will retire at the end of this year, the organization announced Tuesday. PARA, a private organization funded by local governments and membership revenue, oversees the construction, management and operation of dozens of parks, playgrounds, activity centers, green spaces and more in and around Tuscaloosa.
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Nick 97.5
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nick975.com/
Comments / 0