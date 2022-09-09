Read full article on original website
Health Inspections
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from August 28-September 3, 2022. El Nuevo Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 602 W. 1th St., Washington, grade A, final score 91. Little Caesars Washington, 751 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 97. August 30. College Grill & Catering, 5337...
Sam Carlton Cannon
Mr. Sam Carlton Cannon “Carl Ray” 70 of 1019 Pennsylvania Ave. Washington NC died Friday September 9, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at LR Memorial Chapel 208 W. MLK Jr. Dr. Washington NC. Visitation will be one hour prior...
Thomas C. Boyd
Thomas C. Boyd, age 90, a resident of Washington, NC passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life was held 11:00 am Monday, September 12, 2022 at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service in Washington. The family received friends prior to the service from 10:00am until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial followed at Oakdale Cemetery.
Richard Earl Taylor Sr.
Richard Earl Taylor Sr., 62, a resident of Washington, NC passed away at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC on September 10, 2022. A private family goodbye will be held at Joseph B. Paul Funeral Service at 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service...
City to pay Pritchard $185,000 in settlement
The City of Washington paid out $185,000 to Teresa Pritchard who was the mother of Cedric D. Pritchard – a 27-year-old man fatally shot by Washington senior patrol officer Aaron M. Mobley in October of 2018 during an attempted traffic stop. Listed in the minutes from last month’s council...
Dennis M. Carpenter
Dennis M. Carpenter, 74, a resident of Chocowinity, NC, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 10. No services are scheduled at this time. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to assist the Carpenter family.
Robinson to be honored at halftime
HALL OF FAMER: Former Williamston High School football coach and Washington native Harold Robinson will be honored at halftime of Friday’s Riverside-Gates County game. The veteran coach and athletic director won 231 games and a pair of state championships during a 24-year career in Williamston. Robinson was inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame last month.
Nellie Mae Cutler Elwell
Nellie Mae Cutler Elwell, age 86 of Plymouth, NC passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at her home. No services have been announced at this time. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the family of Nellie Mae Cutler Elwell.
Randolph-Macon Academy changed my life
Upon graduation in the spring, the Class of 1967 scattered like a covey of quail. Some went on to college, others joined the Armed Forces and some stayed home to help their parents in private business. For me, it was Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia. I had not played my senior year due to knee injury in either football or basketball and had not been much of a student. RMA taught me three important lessons in life; the world did not revolve around Harold Robinson, showed me my best friend and taught me the meaning of brotherhood.
Area Death Notices - Sept. 11, 12 & 13
Larry Perkins, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "David" Cavett, Beaufort. Charles "David" Cavett, 71, of Beaufort, passed away...
Council votes 3-1 in favor of Powell Place
Washington City Council voted 3-1 in favor of construction of Powell Place subdivision. The vote was taken at their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Mayor Donald Sadler recused himself from the vote, and councilman Mike Renn was absent from the meeting. Councilmembers William Pitt, Lou Hodges and Bobby Roberson voted in favor, but Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Brooks voted against.
Open house, ribbon cutting scheduled for new fire station
Members of the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department (SQVFD) will hold a dedication, ribbon cutting, and open house for their Lake Comfort Station on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The location of the new facility is 149 NC 94, Swan Quarter, NC 27885. The ceremony will begin at 11 am, followed...
Marriages Aug 28-Spet. 3, 2002
The following people were married in Beaufort County from August 28-September 3, 2022. Lleymi Azucena Castillo Valdez and Manuel Antonio Solano Gomez. Margaret Christina Balintfy Wilson and John David Syner.
Reward raised to $25,000 in death of 2 North Carolina brothers
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A reward has been increased for information in a double homicide investigation involving two brothers who were found dead more than a month ago, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said. Phillip and William Fulcher were killed more than a month ago in Atlantic, and Sheriff Asa Buck said during a news […]
WASHINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, August 22-28, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of August 22-28, 2022. Disabled vehicle at 1700 block of Carolina Ave., at 2:11 a.m. Found property at 1600 block of West Fifth St., at 3:04 a.m. Found property at Washington Square Mall, at...
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims. Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began...
Shannon O’Rorke, 28; no service
Shannon Rose O’Rorke, 28, of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. She was born on January 16, 1994, in Morehead City to Thomas and Patricia O’Rorke. Shannon spent her time in high school in the West Carteret Marching Band, which she thoroughly enjoyed. One of her favorite hobbies was her love of drawing. She was creative and artistic. Shannon was a bright light full of life and energy. If you needed someone to talk to, she always had time to listen. She will be cherished as a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend.
Section of busy Greenville street now closed for several months
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a busy street in Greenville is now closed for the next several months. Construction to improve and upgrade a historic section of Dickinson Avenue began Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the roadway, and...
Carnie’s community comes together: prayer and praise lifted spirits
The engine bay at Bunyan Volunteer Fire Department was full last Saturday – but not with fire trucks. More than 50 friends, neighbors, and firefighters gathered there to pray for Carnie Hedgepeth, director of Beaufort County Emergency Services and a pastoral team member at Arthur Christian Church in Bell Arthur, North Carolina. Hedgepeth has been hospitalized since June 20, when he was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. Initially treated at ECU Health in Greenville, he was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, in late July, for care related to the hospital’s specialty in medical treatment and rehabilitation for spinal cord, brain and other serious injuries.
New director named at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named Tyshanda Brown the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Center in Greenville. She is native of Beaufort County and began her duties on Monday. Brown has served the state in multiple roles in both juvenile justice and adult correction […]
