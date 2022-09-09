Upon graduation in the spring, the Class of 1967 scattered like a covey of quail. Some went on to college, others joined the Armed Forces and some stayed home to help their parents in private business. For me, it was Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia. I had not played my senior year due to knee injury in either football or basketball and had not been much of a student. RMA taught me three important lessons in life; the world did not revolve around Harold Robinson, showed me my best friend and taught me the meaning of brotherhood.

