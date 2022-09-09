ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

James M. Rountree

Mr. James M. Rountree, age 89, of Grimesland, North Carolina, died Saturday, September 10, 2022. Viewing, Friday, September 16, 2022 from 4:00 PM til 7:00 PM at Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service, 1014 N. Greene Street, Greenville, NC 27834. Funeral Saturday, September 17, 2022, 1:00 PM at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 4501 Mobley Bridge Road, Grimesland, NC 27837. Burial Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville, NC. Professional services entrusted to Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service, Greenville, North Carolina.
GRIMESLAND, NC
Dennis M. Carpenter

Dennis M. Carpenter, 74, a resident of Chocowinity, NC, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 10. No services are scheduled at this time. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to assist the Carpenter family.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
Richard Earl Taylor Sr.

Richard Earl Taylor Sr., 62, a resident of Washington, NC passed away at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC on September 10, 2022. A private family goodbye will be held at Joseph B. Paul Funeral Service at 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service...
WASHINGTON, NC
Thomas C. Boyd

Thomas C. Boyd, age 90, a resident of Washington, NC passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life was held 11:00 am Monday, September 12, 2022 at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service in Washington. The family received friends prior to the service from 10:00am until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial followed at Oakdale Cemetery.
WASHINGTON, NC
Obituaries
Lillian Mae Kimp

Lillian Mae Kimp, 85, of Williamston, NC went into eternal rest on September 7, 2022. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday at Paradise Funeral Home. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at The Outerbridge – Belcher Family Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
Randolph-Macon Academy changed my life

Upon graduation in the spring, the Class of 1967 scattered like a covey of quail. Some went on to college, others joined the Armed Forces and some stayed home to help their parents in private business. For me, it was Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia. I had not played my senior year due to knee injury in either football or basketball and had not been much of a student. RMA taught me three important lessons in life; the world did not revolve around Harold Robinson, showed me my best friend and taught me the meaning of brotherhood.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Marriages Aug 28-Spet. 3, 2002

The following people were married in Beaufort County from August 28-September 3, 2022. Lleymi Azucena Castillo Valdez and Manuel Antonio Solano Gomez. Margaret Christina Balintfy Wilson and John David Syner.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Health Inspections

The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from August 28-September 3, 2022. El Nuevo Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 602 W. 1th St., Washington, grade A, final score 91. Little Caesars Washington, 751 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 97. August 30. College Grill & Catering, 5337...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Carnie’s community comes together: prayer and praise lifted spirits

The engine bay at Bunyan Volunteer Fire Department was full last Saturday – but not with fire trucks. More than 50 friends, neighbors, and firefighters gathered there to pray for Carnie Hedgepeth, director of Beaufort County Emergency Services and a pastoral team member at Arthur Christian Church in Bell Arthur, North Carolina. Hedgepeth has been hospitalized since June 20, when he was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. Initially treated at ECU Health in Greenville, he was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, in late July, for care related to the hospital’s specialty in medical treatment and rehabilitation for spinal cord, brain and other serious injuries.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Living history to celebrate Black soldiers

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Capitol historic site will host a weekend of living history demonstrating the lives of Black soldiers after the Civil War. Reenactors from the Hannibal Guards, a United States Colored Troops living history group, will be on the State Capitol grounds Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to demonstrate drills and guard posts, as well as hosting activity stations that highlight voting, the Kirk-Holden War, and the role of the Freedman’s Bureau during Reconstruction. They will portray Capt. George Willis’ Company H, 1st NC State Troops, who were stationed in Raleigh in 1870. Visitors will experience an immersive setting with the costumed interpreters who will discuss North Carolina during Reconstruction.
RALEIGH, NC
Police shut down community park in Raleigh after shooting injures 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responded to Strickland Road Neighborhood Park early Monday afternoon in response to a shooting call, according to Raleigh police. Police told CBS 17 that at approximately 1:40 p.m., one male had been shot at the park and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a gunshot wound.
RALEIGH, NC
Robinson to be honored at halftime

HALL OF FAMER: Former Williamston High School football coach and Washington native Harold Robinson will be honored at halftime of Friday’s Riverside-Gates County game. The veteran coach and athletic director won 231 games and a pair of state championships during a 24-year career in Williamston. Robinson was inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame last month.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested

Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
DURHAM, NC
Eleven facing drug-related charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 people on various drug-related charges within the past month. 1. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 2. Linwood Whitley, 34 years […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

