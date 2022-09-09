Read full article on original website
3 killed, 2 injured Tuesday in Missoula crash
Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on crash in Missoula.
UPDATE: 1 New Fire Reported West of Helena
HAVRE -- Firefighters continue to make progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, doubling the estimated containment to 40%, while reducing the estimated size to 7,225 acres. The fire is 30 miles south of Havre, in the Bears Paw Mountains. The Eagle Creek fire burned actively within the fire perimeter on...
Delay cleared at fatal crash at Roller Coaster Rd. and HWY 10 near Missoula
UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:50 A.M. The delay is cleared at the scene of the fatal crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Tuesday, an alert from Missoula County said. UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:07 A.M. The Montana Highway Patrol told Montana Right Now there were multiple...
Fire personnel on scene of fire on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge
DEER LODGE, Mont. - A fire has been found on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, fire personnel are responding and air attacks are en route. At this time the fire is estimated to be between 50 to 100 acres large and...
Wildfire smoke knocks down Western Montana air quality
Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of Western Montana with very unhealthy air reported in Hamilton.
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
Wildfire east of Missoula burning 400 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off I-90.
Black bear captured near downtown Helena
Helena Police and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park responded to the incident near the intersection of 6th Ave and Raleigh Street.
Missoula Man Discovers and Follows His Stolen Car, Notifies Police
On September 11, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the Miller Creek area after receiving a report of a theft in progress. The complainant reported that he located his stolen 2015 Ford Taurus while he was driving another vehicle with several of his friends. After...
Women dies after reportedly jumping from vehicle near Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman has died after reportedly jumping from a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 93 south and Delarka Drive, just south of Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near Lolo at 4:16 a.m. Sunday. The woman reportedly...
Missoula PD searching for fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous
The Missoula Police Department is searching for Patrick James Cork who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Woman Dies After Jumping Out of a Moving Vehicle Near Lolo
A woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning on Highway 93 South just outside Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provides details of the tragic incident. “At 4:16 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded...
Traffic on Reserve St. in Missoula blocked due to motorcycle-vehicle crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials have opened one lane of traffic after a motorcycle versus vehicle crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Central and Reserve Street in Missoula. Missoula police and EMS services are on the scene. One lane on Reserve is currently blocked. Injuries...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula identified
Officials have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Missoula that happened on August 27.
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
Man arrested for assaulting MDT workers at Missoula homeless camp
A man was arrested for assaulting two Montana Department of Transportation workers at a homeless camp under the Reserve Street Bridge.
Missoula CSO investigating after a woman died from jumping out of a moving vehicle
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for information after a woman died from jumping from a moving vehicle. At 4:16 am Sunday, deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near the intersection of 93 South and Delarka Drive. According to MCSO, a woman jumped...
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
UM reports student death at dorm
MISSOULA, Mont. — A student has died in the Aber Hall dormitory on the University of Montana campus overnight Monday, according to UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. The cause of death is unknown at this time. "There is no threat to the community and there are no immediate safety concerns...
Next Missoula Mayor to be appointed Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City Council is preparing to select its next mayor after long-time Mayor John Engen passed away in August. Six applicants were interviewed last week. City council will move forward with nominations from that pool at Monday's meeting. Those candidates are Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice,...
