ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helmville, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: 1 New Fire Reported West of Helena

HAVRE -- Firefighters continue to make progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, doubling the estimated containment to 40%, while reducing the estimated size to 7,225 acres. The fire is 30 miles south of Havre, in the Bears Paw Mountains. The Eagle Creek fire burned actively within the fire perimeter on...
HAVRE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helmville, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Engines#The Helena Lewis Clark#The Arrastra Fire#Dnrc#U S Forest Service
NBCMontana

Women dies after reportedly jumping from vehicle near Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman has died after reportedly jumping from a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 93 south and Delarka Drive, just south of Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near Lolo at 4:16 a.m. Sunday. The woman reportedly...
LOLO, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Woman Dies After Jumping Out of a Moving Vehicle Near Lolo

A woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning on Highway 93 South just outside Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provides details of the tragic incident. “At 4:16 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded...
LOLO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM reports student death at dorm

MISSOULA, Mont. — A student has died in the Aber Hall dormitory on the University of Montana campus overnight Monday, according to UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. The cause of death is unknown at this time. "There is no threat to the community and there are no immediate safety concerns...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Next Missoula Mayor to be appointed Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City Council is preparing to select its next mayor after long-time Mayor John Engen passed away in August. Six applicants were interviewed last week. City council will move forward with nominations from that pool at Monday's meeting. Those candidates are Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice,...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy