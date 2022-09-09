Read full article on original website
'More like a cuddly puppy': Oklahoma City police help capture pet wolf mix seen by daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The "Big Bad Wolf" turns out to be more like a big cuddly puppy according to Oklahoma City police officers. A wolf was spotted near a daycare in the area of N. Hefner and Penn on Tuesday morning. When OKCPD officers arrived to the scene,...
Missing 3 year old found safe, Village Police Department still searching for aunt
THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The 3-year-old Nicholas Sleeper has been found safe. Police are still looking for Alaina Pedro. The Village Police Department needs help finding a 3-year-old boy. Nicholas Sleeper was last seen with his aunt, Alaina Pedro, near the area of Britton and N. Penn...
OKCPD: Employee shoots co-worker dead inside Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday evening that left an employee dead. Officials say two employees started an argument inside an Arby's near North MacArthur Blvd and West Memorial Road before one employee shot the other. Reports say...
Rescue dog trained by inmates becomes Oklahoma's first dispatch center therapy dog
NORMAN, Okla. (KTUL) — Norman's Emergency Communications Center is essential to getting first responders to emergencies and its crew just gained a furry, four-legged member. Bella is not the average employee and was trained by Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates. “When she senses you’re stressed, she’ll come over and...
OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
Man dies five days after sustaining injuries in Payne County crash, according to OHP
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — David Catlett, 78, of Stillwater passed away on September 14, just five days following a crash that caused him injuries. On September 9, Catlett was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan southbound on US-177 and was preparing to turn left onto 44th street. He was struck...
'Thank God I'm alive': Oklahoma City woman blames dark lights on I-44 for car crash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After a near-death experience, a woman in Oklahoma City is raising awareness about dark street lights on Interstate 44. On September 9, Latosha Craine got into a car accident. She tells Fox 25 it was so dark at the time of the incident that police and emergency medical services had trouble finding her.
Inmate dies at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old man
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old. Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop Gas Station off of 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. SPD tracked Jordan's phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m....
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead on Monday. It happened in the 2100 block of Southwest 60th Street. Police said the person who died committed suicide, and another person involved is in extremely critical condition. For more local news delivered straight...
Noble Public School bus and police car involved in wreck in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Noble Public Schools bus and a marked Norman Police Department vehicle were involved in a crash in Norman on Monday morning. According to police, the bus was empty. Norman Police said the collision happened around 6 a.m. on 60th Ave SE near Etowah Road.
Two arrested in OKC for child endangerment after 8 kids found in vehicle with drunk driver
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man after they were driving under the influence with eight kids in their pickup truck. Police responded to a non-injury accident on Thursday at 6:15 p.m., where a Ford F-150 had collided with another vehicle....
Medical examiner: Oklahoma woman's death linked to mother's fatal stabbing in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The death of a woman who died in 2019 has been found to be connected to the fatal stabbing of her mother in 1999, Oklahoma City police announced on Tuesday. Police said officers responded to 4704 Sunnyview Drive on November 15, 1999 after a pregnant...
OKCPD: Mother arrested after physical fight with 12-year-old son
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Oklahoma City on Friday after she got drunk and allegedly beat her 12-year-old son, police say. Shauna Smith was taken into custody on Sept. 9 after police were called out to her residence in response to a domestic situation.
OHP: Driver in fatal McClain County crash was under the influence of alcohol
A Blanchard resident was killed in fatal crash in McClain County on Wednesday. The crash happened on a well site at 13494 290th Street, two miles west of Blanchard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Blayne Gibby was driving a 2021 Honda Racher 4-wheeler when it rolled over and pinned Gibby underneath.
Protest held over John Basco's death at Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The inmate at center of the "Baby Shark" torture case has been found dead in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Investigators are still working to learn how he died. On Monday, a group of Oklahomans gathered outside the jail to demand action. John Basco...
Police: Three suspects steal cash from two Walmart registers in South OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify three individuals who allegedly stole from cash registers at two different Walmart stores in South OKC. Police say these three people pictured above stole cash from registers at Walmart on two different occasions at two different stores. If...
Lawyer seeks answers after inmate of 'Baby Shark' torture case found dead in OCDC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate who died on Sunday was at the center of the "Baby Shark" torture case back in 2020. Two Oklahoma County Detention Center officers were charged two years ago after subjecting 48-year-old John Basco and several other inmates to listening to the song "Baby Shark" on repeat.
Triple X Rd in Choctaw now open after being closed nearly a decade
CHOCTAW (KOKH) — Triple X Road in Choctaw is now open after several years of construction to fix river erosion. The portion of Triple X Road from NE 36th Street and NE 50th Street was barricaded off in 2013 after a home fell into the North Canadian River because of erosion.
