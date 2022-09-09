ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTUL

OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Inmate dies at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old man

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old. Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop Gas Station off of 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. SPD tracked Jordan's phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m....
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City police investigating deadly incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead on Monday. It happened in the 2100 block of Southwest 60th Street. Police said the person who died committed suicide, and another person involved is in extremely critical condition. For more local news delivered straight...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Noble Public School bus and police car involved in wreck in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Noble Public Schools bus and a marked Norman Police Department vehicle were involved in a crash in Norman on Monday morning. According to police, the bus was empty. Norman Police said the collision happened around 6 a.m. on 60th Ave SE near Etowah Road.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Triple X Rd in Choctaw now open after being closed nearly a decade

CHOCTAW (KOKH) — Triple X Road in Choctaw is now open after several years of construction to fix river erosion. The portion of Triple X Road from NE 36th Street and NE 50th Street was barricaded off in 2013 after a home fell into the North Canadian River because of erosion.
CHOCTAW, OK

