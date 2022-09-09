Read full article on original website
EverydayHealth.com
Philips Respironics Recalling More Than 17 Million CPAP, BiPAP Masks
Philips Respironics has voluntarily recalled more than 17 million sleep apnea masks with magnetic parts that can cause implanted medical devices with metal parts to malfunction — including pacemakers and implanted defibrillators. Masks involved in the recall work with bilevel positive airway pressure (also known as bilevel PAP, BiPAP,...
Healthline
All About Sublocade Injection
If you’re considering treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), your doctor may recommend Sublocade. It’s prescribed as part of a complete treatment program to manage opioid addiction in adults with OUD. For more information about how Sublocade is used for OUD, see the “What is Sublocade used for?”...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Systolic and Diastolic Heart Failure?
Heart failure occurs when your heart is unable to pump the amount of blood your body needs to keep you healthy. It can occur on the left or right side of the heart or on both sides. The left side is in charge of pumping oxygen-rich blood into your body,...
Healthline
Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Options
Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic skin condition that affects close to 16.5 million adults in the United States. It’s characterized by dry skin and a persistent itch. AD is a common type of eczema. Finding a good prevention and treatment plan for AD is essential for managing symptoms....
Healthline
What Is an Electrophysiology Procedure?
An electrophysiology procedure is a series of tests that doctors use to evaluate the electrical activity of your heart. It’s often the first step in diagnosing an arrhythmia or determining if there is another reason for a change in your heart’s rhythm. A complex electrical system usually coordinates...
Healthline
What Is Tetany?
Tetany can throw people who aren’t feeling normal — and sometimes their doctors — for a loop. In general, tetany involves overly stimulated neuromuscular activity. Tetany is an involuntary muscle cramp or spasm due to abnormal alterations in the body’s electrolytes (especially calcium). It can range from mild cramping of the arms or legs to dangerous changes in heart muscle function.
EatingWell
Can You Drink Wine If You Have Diabetes?
Whether you're hanging with your friends or enjoying a movie night with your partner, a popular way to unwind is to sip a glass of wine. Yet if you have diabetes, you're probably wondering whether you can enjoy an after-dinner glass, too. After all, you might assume that wine is loaded with sugar, making it taboo in your diet.
Healthline
Can L-Theanine Help Treat Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder?
L-theanine is an amino acid found in tea. Although L-theanine has been shown to have many benefits, there is no current evidence that it is effective in treating bipolar disorder. Are you a tea drinker? After water, tea is the. beverage in the world and for good reason. You might...
Healthline
What Is Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH)?
Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) is a disorder associated with increased fluid pressure around your brain. This can cause symptoms such as headaches or vision problems. The word “idiopathic” means that there’s no known cause. It’s also been called benign intracranial hypertension or pseudotumor cerebri, but some experts view these terms...
Healthline
Are You a Skin Care Pro?
Taking care of your skin is deeply personal. For some people, it means managing certain skin issues or conditions, while for others, it’s about using the latest miracle cream to hit the market. Then there are those who may feel completely lost and unsure of where to start. Taking...
Healthline
Is Endometriosis a Disability? It Depends on Who You Ask
Endometriosis is a chronic condition that can have a significant impact on everyday life and activities. But it isn’t viewed as a disability by most medical professionals or the law. That’s likely because long-term conditions such as endometriosis can have differing effects, with some people experiencing more severe symptoms...
Medical News Today
Foods for gaining weight quickly and safely
People can gain weight in several ways. The simplest method is to increase the overall calorie intake while focusing on eating a variety of food groups. Individuals who specifically want to gain muscle can combine this higher calorie intake with sufficient protein and exercise. A doctor may recommend that people...
Medical News Today
Vitamins and supplements for circulation
Blood delivers oxygen and vital nutrients to cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body. Circulation problems can lead to cold hands and feet, muscle cramps, or tiredness. Poor circulation can also slow down wound healing, increasing the risk of infection. No supplement can cure circulation problems, but people may find...
New COVID-19 booster shots roll into central Pa.; here’s what you need to know
The federal government has approved updated COVID-19 booster shots specifically designed to protect against the newest variants, called BA.4 and BA.5. Those two variants of the omicron strain now account for the vast majority of new infections. They are expected to remain prevalent as Pennsylvania enters fall and winter, when COVID-19 infections are likely to rise. Hospitals and pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania expect to have supplies of the new boosters this week.
Healthline
The Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa
The term retinitis pigmentosa (RP) refers to a category of rare diseases that happen to the retina, a thin layer of tissue at the back of your eye that helps turn light into signals that get sent to your brain. When you have RP, cells in your retina degrade over a long period of time, which can make it harder for you to see.
Healthline
Is High Cholesterol a Life Threatening Condition?
High cholesterol, specifically high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. As a result, high cholesterol can play a key role in life threatening conditions like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol levels, however, can often be lowered through a combination of diet, exercise, and,...
msn.com
Inflammation Relief That Can Help Ease Pain Fast
Being in pain is like torture since it takes over our lives. After all, it affects everything from how we feel physically as well as mentally through our emotions and dealings with others. Our natural defenses normally kick in to handle pain when our bodies are under attack or injured, but they also can turn against us due to diet, obesity, smoking to health conditions such as arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Though you may not be able to completely get rid of inflammation, here is some useful advice for tackling it when it flares up that could help ease pain faster.
Healthline
About Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction (Blocked Tear Duct)
Tear ducts are structures that drain tears from your eye and into your nose. They’re also known as nasolacrimal ducts. If these ducts become clogged, it’s called a blocked tear duct or nasolacrimal duct obstruction. It can cause symptoms like eye irritation and discharge. This condition can occur...
