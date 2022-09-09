ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
12 Analysts Have This to Say About Union Pacific

Union Pacific UNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $233.67 versus the current price of Union Pacific at $231.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ameren

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren AEE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Verano To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano" or the "Company") VRNOF. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Verano stock or options and would like to discuss...
Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2022

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.63 million. • Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on...
Expert Ratings for Newmont

Newmont NEM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Newmont. The company has an average price target of $58.25 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $53.00.
Market Volatility Jumps Following US CPI Data

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, following the release of inflation data for August. All three major indices recorded sharp losses, snapping four-session winning streaks and also recording their biggest single-session percentage declines since June 2020. U.S. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, jumped higher than...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Following US Inflation Data, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded losses following the release of US inflation data on Tuesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below above the $1,600 level. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red...
Cardano Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's ADA/USD price has fallen 8.16% to $0.47. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $0.50 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past...
