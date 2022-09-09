Read full article on original website
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
10 Hispanic-Owned Restaurants You Need To Check Out In NYC
Hispanic Heritage Month, which began as a way to promote the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic-Americans, specifically those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America, is celebrated from September 15 through October 15. Each year, Americans celebrate this month by appreciating the community’s history, heritage, and contributions, and one way in which they do this is by supporting all of NYC’s delicious Hispanic-owned restaurants. Here are 10 Hispanic-owned restaurants in NYC that are must-visits on any ordinary day, but especially during Hispanic Heritage Month. Latin Chef and Owner Fernando Navas are the masterminds behind the Lower East Side’s BALVANERA, which serves guests delicious authentic Argentinian cuisine. As a Bueños Aires native, Chef Navas has become an expert in Latin cooking, and among the dishes are cauliflower and rice croquettes and empanadas. Where: 152 Stanton St.
New York Artist's Film Captures Storm Before the Attacks on 9/11
Monika Bravo caught seven hours of footage from her perch on the North Tower, several hours before the 9/11 attacks.
NY's attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over 'scam' housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says co-living companies like Bungalow are being “monitored” after several complaints from tenants. [ more › ]
A Vibrant Singaporean Food Festival Has Arrived In NYC
Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of Singapore at NYC’s Singapore Food Festival. Happening from September 12th to October 2nd, New Yorkers can explore the famous flavors of Singapore including pandan, sambal, and salted egg that will be tantalizing your tastebuds during this year’s event. Local restaurants, bars and pastry shops have joined forces with the Singapore Tourism Board to host numerous collaborations across the city during the month-long festival. Eager foodies can sip on inventive drinks reminiscent of Singapore’s vivacious cocktail scene at the newly opened Singlish, dine from two exciting tasting menus at Singapura and Wau, and end on a sweet note with mouthwatering desserts from bakery hot spot, Lady Wong. “We are thrilled to bring the vibrancy and special experience of the Singapore Food Festival to the U.S. this September, where Singaporean food culture has taken a strong hold and is increasingly sought-after,” states Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President at Singapore Tourism Board, Americas. “It’s truly an honor to partner with such a celebrated group of restaurants and brands who will each offer their unparalleled expertise and singular specialties, bringing the flavors, traditions, and dining experiences of Singapore to new, inquiring diners in the U.S.”
retailleader.com
Iconic French Retailer Printemps to Open First U.S. Store in New York City
The French department store chain Printemps is opening its first location in the U.S. The store will be located at One Wall Street in New York City’s Financial District. The location is expected to open in 2024, with luxury retail veteran Laura Lendrum leading Printemps’ U.S. efforts. The...
NYLON
How Telfar's Rainbow Store Pop-Up Brought The It Bag Back Home
In the middle of New York Fashion Week, thousands of shoppers descended on Fulton Street in New York City this past Sunday, vying for a chance to take home one of the decade’s most-wanted accessories: a Telfar bag. It wasn’t the Fulton Street of Manhattan’s bastion of privilege, the Financial District, but rather Fulton Street in the historically-Black neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn, where Telfar Clemens announced his eponymous brand would be popping up last week.
Facing ongoing wave of homeless migrants, Adams says NYC should 'reassess' how it handles shelter requests
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during annual Jerusalem Post conference at City Hall. Adams says that the right to shelter ruling needs to be "reassessed." The mayor issued a statement Wednesday saying that the city’s shelter system was “nearing its breaking point.” [ more › ]
12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC
Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
untappedcities.com
7 Forgotten and Hidden Tunnels in New York City
When people think of the New York City underground, they usually think of the vast subway system, the sewers, or the water tunnels buried deep in the bedrock. Far lesser known are the city’s obscure tunnels that often run from building to building, or through lesser documented parts of the city. Here’s a peek at 7 such locations that will make you question what other hidden subterranean passageways sit beneath your feet.
Essence
How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week
The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
17 Best Tattoo Shops In NYC To Get Your Next Tattoo
Tattoos are one of our favorite ways to express yourself, and there are plenty of great tattoo shops in NYC where you can get excellent work done. Whether you’re looking for a $50 design or you want your entire body tatted, there are plenty of shops in the city you can visit. But, if you want quality ink, you have to go to a reputable tattoo studio with qualified staff. So, to help you find a shop that is capable of creating the design you want, here is a list of the best tattoo shops in NYC! Daredevil Tattoo is...
An Enormous Sushi Festival Is Coming To NYC This Weekend
True World Foods, one of the world’s largest seafood distributors, is bringing an enormous sushi festival to NYC this weekend. Following a two year hiatus, the True World Foods Expo 2022 will celebrate sushi and Japanese culinary culture. The event is expected to bring in nearly 2,000 New Yorkers, featuring around 50 food-related companies from the U.S. and across the globe. Delicious tastings will take place from various seafood offerings such as Bluefin tuna, yellowtail, sea bream, salmon, sea urchin, and scallops, to popular Japanese items like Hida wagyu (a prized variety from Japan’s Gifu Prefecture), matcha green tea, yuzu, wasabi, and nori seaweeds. For vegetarians, samplings of new plant-based products from vegan ramen to sake ice cream will be available.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Jacques Brasserie on the Upper East Side
Jacques Brasserie used to be my favorite French restaurant when we were living on the Upper East Side and it has been 9 years since our last visit! So we decided to go back there for a lunch on a weekend. The place looks like what I remember: brasserie feel with a decor that would make you think that you just travelled across the ocean in a restaurant in Paris, besides the music being more international!
Thrillist
One of Italy's Best Historic & Authentic Pizzerias Is Opening in NYC
Take it from a born-and-raised Italian like myself: Every pizza fan in Italy has heard of Naples' L'antica Pizzeria da Michele at least once, and the luckiest ones (including me) were even able to try it. Now, New Yorkers are next on the list. L'antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
Science News
Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know
A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
untappedcities.com
10 of the Oldest Bars and Restaurants in Brooklyn
A city of its own until 1898, Brooklyn is home to many of the city’s oldest institutions. Restaurants and bars are no exception, with the oldest dating back to 1887. Given the history of immigration, there’s not surprisingly a concentration in Italian joints and bars connected with German beer. An honorable mention goes to P.J. Hanley Tavern in Carroll Gardens, which was until a few years ago, Brooklyn’s oldest bar dating to 1874. Here are the oldest bars and restaurants in Brooklyn.
