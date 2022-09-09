ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Arrest made in deadly shooting on 35th Street North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in the shooting death of Frederick Hooks III who died on Monday, July 25, 2022. The Birmingham Police Department said 25-year-old Demarcus Antwaun Buffer was taken into custody at a Birmingham residence and charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million

Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
One person shot in Jones Valley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Fairfield man killed in shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence

Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
