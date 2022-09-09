Read full article on original website
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
Paralyzed Teen’s First Words After Waking Up Are “Roll Tide”
A tragic story of a young man, only 15, has touched many across the nation. Tragedy that has an inspiring message that connects all the way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. His name is Ethan Glynn and he is in the 9th grade. He wanted to be a football player and he...
Check Out This Super Luxurious Modernized Birmingham, Alabama Hotel
If you know me, I love a good view, spots for people watching, and an elaborate drink to go with it all. That thought process applies to hotels as well. I mean I don’t have to go the bougie route all the time but when I can I do.
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in deadly shooting on 35th Street North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in the shooting death of Frederick Hooks III who died on Monday, July 25, 2022. The Birmingham Police Department said 25-year-old Demarcus Antwaun Buffer was taken into custody at a Birmingham residence and charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting.
West Alabama Police Rescue Tennessee Runaways After Car Breaks Down
Police in West Alabama rescued a group of runaways from Tennessee who found themselves stranded in Sumter County with car trouble Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Livingston Police Department. The law enforcement agency took to social media to say some of their officers were responded to...
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million
Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
Black Warrior Riverkeeper Sues Warrior Met Coal Over Pollution in Tuscaloosa County
An Alabama nonprofit has filed a federal lawsuit against Warrior Met Coal over allegations that the company is illegally polluting waters that eventually flow into the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa. Nelson Brooke, leader of the Black Warrior Riverkeeper, announced the group's decision to sue Warrior Met in a Wednesday...
Learn About Travel Nursing at Tuscaloosa’s Bright Futures Meeting
Have you ever wondered about nursing or even travel nursing? The September virtual meeting of the Bright Futures Health Interest Group will feature Octavia Rayford, RN and she will talk with the students about a career in nursing, specifically travel nursing. The Zoom meeting is open to all students who...
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
21-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham identified
A 21-year-old that was shot and killed in Birmingham over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
wbrc.com
One person shot in Jones Valley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
‘Killed for nothing’: Family mourns 24-year-old fatally shot in Birmingham double homicide, prays for justice
Family members of a 24-year-old man killed in a Birmingham double homicide are mourning his death and praying for answers and an arrest in the case. Jalen “Hector” Tolbert was one of two young men shot to death more than a week ago when someone unleashed more than two dozen bullets on a group of people in Elyton Village.
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
Fairfield man killed in shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
University of Alabama Misses Out on Over $25 Million in Build Back Better Funding
Despite months of vying for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, the University of Alabama will not receive an award from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the government announced last week. For the uninitiated, the Challenge set aside $1 billion in money from the American...
Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence
Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
