hickorync.gov
N.C. 127 road closure for tree limb removal
The City of Hickory Traffic Division will close a section of N.C. 127 on Sunday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree limb removal. The northbound lanes from Second Avenue SE to Second Avenue NE will be closed during this time to allow crews to remove tree limbs and clear the line-of-sight for traffic signals. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked.
Car fire ignites Catawba County home, fire officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Fire crews worked to put out flames at a house after a car caught fire in Catawba County Wednesday morning, officials said. More than a dozen firefighters responded just before 9:30 a.m. to the home on 20th Street, near the airport in northwest Hickory. Channel...
I-77, Carowinds Blvd interchange to get $85 million facelift, officials say
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Interstate 77 and Carowinds Boulevard interchange is set to get a “massive” revamp after transportation leaders approved an $85 million upgrade, according to York County officials. The busy interchange was approved for a major upgrade after York County was awarded a $64.3 grant by the South Carolina […]
blueridgecountry.com
Foothills Conservancy Protects 960 New Acres
North Carolina lands are to be the site of a future trail through Burke and Caldwell counties. The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has scored another conservation victory with the purchase of 960 acres along the Pinnacle Mountains in McDowell County. The tract includes three large areas designated by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program as ecologically important. It houses a number of rare species and almost two miles of headwater streams for a public water supply in the Broad Run watershed.
WBTV
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
fox46.com
Workweek Forecast: Cold front could bring afternoon storms Monday; weather dries out around Charlotte through weekend
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Monday kicks off a pleasant workweek with mostly dry conditions and possible afternoon storms. This morning will be partly cloudy and warm as temperatures start slightly above normal. Low 70s have taken hold around the Queen City with light winds. Expect this afternoon to host a mix of sun and clouds with storms possible during the peak heating hours of the day.
Forecast: Cold front with showers; great weather ahead
High pressure will take over behind the front, bringing days of sunshine and low humidity for the rest of the week.
secretcharlotte.co
7 Breathtaking Places To See The Fall Foliage On A North Carolina Road Trip
Looking to see some of the best fall foliage views in North Carolina? Then we’ve got an amazing roundup for you. Take a road trip into the western part of North Carolina, hitting all the most beautiful state parks and mountain views along the way. Starting in Charlotte all the way Cerhohala Skyway is over 10 hours driving so unless you have several days ahead of you we recommend you take this trip parts at a time. Either way, every stop is absolutely breathtaking and the perfect activity to cross off your fall bucket list.
Man dies after tractor overturns in Cherokee Co.
A Cherokee County man died Tuesday evening when the tractor he was operating overturned.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
'They get stuck' | Charlotte restaurant owner says guests walking in face unsafe situation with construction work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An ongoing storm drainage improvement project is creating challenges for a business in Charlotte's Dilworth area. Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille off East Morehead Street, said he's already had plenty to contend with recently. “As if COVID, the labor shortages, and supply chain...
Deadly fire in Burke County under investigation, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Burke County Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a home around 7 a.m. on Spann Park Avenue in Connelly Springs. Once crews arrived, they told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they saw flames coming out of the house.
1 killed after van hits motorcycle, another vehicle on NC highway
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle driver was killed when his Harley-Davidson bike was struck by a van on a highway in Alexander County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 9 at the intersection of NC 90 and Cheatham […]
North Carolina ‘nuisance’ home receives final judgment; could be confiscated
The home is located on the 500 block of Oak Street Southwest near Hibriten Drive Southwest.
Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
Investigators ID bodies found off I-40 in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff deputies in Burke County identified two bodies that were found on Sept. 6 off Interstate 40 at Exit 119. The bodies of Daniel Allan Nolan Jr., 45, and Jocelyn Danielle Hall, 39, both from Ohio, were found in the woods off the entrance ramp for Hildebran.
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after multiple-vehicle crash in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Taylorsville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 90 at the intersection of Cheatham Ford Road. Authorities said the crash involved a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2014 Dodge Caravan.
Man dies after car flips several times in Catawba County crash, Highway Patrol says
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was killed when his car left the roadway and overturned several times in Catawba County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on September 9 on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road. A Dodge Charger […]
