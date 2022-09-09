ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

N.C. 127 road closure for tree limb removal

The City of Hickory Traffic Division will close a section of N.C. 127 on Sunday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree limb removal. The northbound lanes from Second Avenue SE to Second Avenue NE will be closed during this time to allow crews to remove tree limbs and clear the line-of-sight for traffic signals. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked.
Foothills Conservancy Protects 960 New Acres

North Carolina lands are to be the site of a future trail through Burke and Caldwell counties. The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has scored another conservation victory with the purchase of 960 acres along the Pinnacle Mountains in McDowell County. The tract includes three large areas designated by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program as ecologically important. It houses a number of rare species and almost two miles of headwater streams for a public water supply in the Broad Run watershed.
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
Workweek Forecast: Cold front could bring afternoon storms Monday; weather dries out around Charlotte through weekend

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Monday kicks off a pleasant workweek with mostly dry conditions and possible afternoon storms. This morning will be partly cloudy and warm as temperatures start slightly above normal. Low 70s have taken hold around the Queen City with light winds. Expect this afternoon to host a mix of sun and clouds with storms possible during the peak heating hours of the day.
7 Breathtaking Places To See The Fall Foliage On A North Carolina Road Trip

Looking to see some of the best fall foliage views in North Carolina? Then we’ve got an amazing roundup for you. Take a road trip into the western part of North Carolina, hitting all the most beautiful state parks and mountain views along the way. Starting in Charlotte all the way Cerhohala Skyway is over 10 hours driving so unless you have several days ahead of you we recommend you take this trip parts at a time. Either way, every stop is absolutely breathtaking and the perfect activity to cross off your fall bucket list.
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board

MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
