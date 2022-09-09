ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, IL

Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
GALESBURG, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Rejecting teacher resignations, Normal Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage

NORMAL — Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County’s largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Water tasting bad? Bloomington officials say not to worry

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Anyone who’s turned on the sink in Bloomington recently may have noticed some changes to their water, and those changes might not be all that pleasant. The city’s water comes from two sources: Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake. Towards the end of summer, seasonal...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students

PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

2 arrested, guns seized after police chase

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
RANTOUL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington makes changes to drinking water supply

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is improving the taste of its drinking water following a high amount of taste and odor compounds found within it. Public works crews seasonally switch the water supply between the city’s two sources; Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington in Hudson. Director of the city’s public works department, Kevin Kothe said warm summer months cause an increase in blue-green algae.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hog Wild: Pigs loose in Bartonville Monday

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend. Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.
BARTONVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Local sheriffs preparing for elimination of cash bail

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Cash bail is set to end in Illinois on January 1, but it won’t create a catch and release system in its place. Posting bail won’t be required for those charged with certain crimes, instead, the court system will rely on pretrial release agreements. Concern on social media has spread that crimes like aggravated battery, second degree murder and other offenses would get someone booked, given a court date and then released out into the public.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

U of I Police: Thieves arrested for scooter theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for several electric scooter thefts on campus in recent weeks. Officers were called on Friday just after 8 p.m. by a student who reported his scooter had been stolen from the Illini Union. The student said an Apple AirTag […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini basketball commit not coming for 2022 season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini commit and France native Zacherie Perrin will be heading to prep school instead of Illinois. Perrin tweeted that he’s going to Sunrise Christian Academy in the states and that he’s committed to joining the Illini after the prep school. That leaves Illinois with another scholarship.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur police searching for missing woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for thieves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding three thieves. Police say the suspects worked together to steal money from a store, and they were caught on surveillance video. The video captured three people inside AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts last month. That was Aug. 1 around 5:45 p.m. near East Springfield […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested

Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: 2 arrested after barricading themselves in home

UPDATE (3:50 p.m.) — Police have arrested a man and woman after they barricaded themselves in a home in Spring Bay Monday. According to Dennis Tipsword, the Chief Deputy of the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started after a 911 call came from an Uber driver being robbed at approximately 5 a.m.
SPRING BAY, IL
