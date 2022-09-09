Oregon State Hospital (OSH) has been informed by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) that the hospital will get 3 citations for breaches in the areas of documentation, complete investigation, and reaction in relation to workplace violence and injuries. The hospital was also alerted by Oregon-OSHA to three additional problems that, if not handled, could arise in the future regarding the same subjects.

