Pendleton, OR

kbnd.com

Hazardous Air Closes Businesses, Clinics

BEND, OR -- As the Air Quality Index soared past 400 in some areas of Central Oregon on Monday, businesses with outdoor workers - like Sunriver’s SHARC - shutdown. Mosaic Medical also closed several Bend clinics. "Wildfire smoke has small particulate matter that can be an irritant on the lungs and it can cause people to have wheezing, cough, sore throat, headache," says Dr. Jessica LeBlanc, Mosaic's Chief Health Officer.
BEND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
OAKRIDGE, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Trios welcomes new residents, including 2 Tri-Citians

Trios Health’s residency class recently started its three-year program and includes four new family medicine resident physicians and six new internal medicine resident physicians. The Class of 2025 applicant pool was competitive this year, with nearly 2,000 applicants. More than 170 candidates were interviewed to select the final 10...
KENNEWICK, WA
Pendleton, OR
Government
City
Pendleton, OR
Pendleton, OR
Health
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
City
Milton-freewater, OR
Local
Oregon Health
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
LONGVIEW, WA
#Uco#Drive Thru#Health Department#Bilingual#Spanish#Adventist Church#Oregon Health Authority#Covid 19 Vaccination#Regional
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

County to complete KGH deal, lease for another facility

The dream of a Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center is close to becoming a reality as Benton County moves to secure two sites to serve Tri-Citians facing mental health and substance abuse crises. The county expects to complete a $1.6 million deal to buy the now closed Kennewick General...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Planned Easterday Dairy in Morrow County racks up violations and is proposed on an ill-suited site

The family saga of a proposed mega-dairy in Morrow County, in the wake of a  multimillion dollar fraud involving imaginary cattle, has a new twist. The Easterdays, who’ve been pushing since 2019 to open a huge dairy in Boardman, have already racked up 11 separate environmental violations, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. And […] The post Planned Easterday Dairy in Morrow County racks up violations and is proposed on an ill-suited site appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Health
Pfizer
Vaccines
Moderna
Politics
focushillsboro.com

Director Of The Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen Repeated Matteucci's Remarks Regarding The Significance Of Worker And Patient Safety

Oregon State Hospital (OSH) has been informed by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) that the hospital will get 3 citations for breaches in the areas of documentation, complete investigation, and reaction in relation to workplace violence and injuries. The hospital was also alerted by Oregon-OSHA to three additional problems that, if not handled, could arise in the future regarding the same subjects.
OREGON STATE
northeastoregonnow.com

Kathy Moore Passes Away at 66

Kathy L. Moore of Boardman died on Aug. 26, 2022 in Hermiston at the age of 66. She was born on Dec. 11, 1955 in McMinnville. Kathy was raised in Wallowa County, Madras and Arlington before settling in Boardman, graduating from Riverside High School in the class of 1974. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Blue Mountain Community College in 1976. Kathy married Everett Moore on Feb, 10, 1979 and they had two daughters before later divorcing.
BOARDMAN, OR

