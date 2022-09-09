Read full article on original website
Hazardous Air Closes Businesses, Clinics
BEND, OR -- As the Air Quality Index soared past 400 in some areas of Central Oregon on Monday, businesses with outdoor workers - like Sunriver’s SHARC - shutdown. Mosaic Medical also closed several Bend clinics. "Wildfire smoke has small particulate matter that can be an irritant on the lungs and it can cause people to have wheezing, cough, sore throat, headache," says Dr. Jessica LeBlanc, Mosaic's Chief Health Officer.
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
Trios welcomes new residents, including 2 Tri-Citians
Trios Health’s residency class recently started its three-year program and includes four new family medicine resident physicians and six new internal medicine resident physicians. The Class of 2025 applicant pool was competitive this year, with nearly 2,000 applicants. More than 170 candidates were interviewed to select the final 10...
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
Air quality hits unhealthy levels. Tri-Citians told to prepare for more smoky days ahead
Schools advised to cancel outdoor athletics and other activities if air quality continues to be unhealthy.
Discounted phone, internet service available to low-income Oregonians
Having trouble staying connected to friends and family? A program is offering discounted and free phone and internet service to some low-income Oregonians.
County to complete KGH deal, lease for another facility
The dream of a Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center is close to becoming a reality as Benton County moves to secure two sites to serve Tri-Citians facing mental health and substance abuse crises. The county expects to complete a $1.6 million deal to buy the now closed Kennewick General...
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
Planned Easterday Dairy in Morrow County racks up violations and is proposed on an ill-suited site
The family saga of a proposed mega-dairy in Morrow County, in the wake of a multimillion dollar fraud involving imaginary cattle, has a new twist. The Easterdays, who’ve been pushing since 2019 to open a huge dairy in Boardman, have already racked up 11 separate environmental violations, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. And […] The post Planned Easterday Dairy in Morrow County racks up violations and is proposed on an ill-suited site appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Pendleton Round-Ups Indian Village delivers on tradition
PENDLETON — Kim Allen-Minthorn and her family once again kept a promise to set up their teepees in the Indian Village for the Pendleton Round-Up.
▶️ ‘Like smoking 15 cigarettes’: Central Oregon air quality among world’s worst
Heavy wildfire smoke rolled into Central Oregon Monday, moving much of the region into the hazardous air quality territory. It ranked Central Oregon among the worst air quality levels in the world. There were signs of improvement on Tuesday. These were the air quality levels in Central Oregon cities Monday...
Director Of The Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen Repeated Matteucci’s Remarks Regarding The Significance Of Worker And Patient Safety
Oregon State Hospital (OSH) has been informed by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) that the hospital will get 3 citations for breaches in the areas of documentation, complete investigation, and reaction in relation to workplace violence and injuries. The hospital was also alerted by Oregon-OSHA to three additional problems that, if not handled, could arise in the future regarding the same subjects.
Kathy Moore Passes Away at 66
Kathy L. Moore of Boardman died on Aug. 26, 2022 in Hermiston at the age of 66. She was born on Dec. 11, 1955 in McMinnville. Kathy was raised in Wallowa County, Madras and Arlington before settling in Boardman, graduating from Riverside High School in the class of 1974. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Blue Mountain Community College in 1976. Kathy married Everett Moore on Feb, 10, 1979 and they had two daughters before later divorcing.
Double Creek Fire expands, threatens multiple structures
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Oregon's lone mega fire burning in the northeastern part of the state has surpassed 155,000 acres and is 15% contained, fire officials announced Monday.
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
Prosser parents fall victim to scam claiming their child was in an accident
PROSSER, Wash. — If there’s one thing that will strike fear into a parent, it’s learning that their child was involved in some kind of an accident. This was the experience of several parents of students at Housel Middle School, who were targeted in a phone scam.
