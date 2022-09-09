Read full article on original website
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
“Never give up”: Memphis rapper encourages kids with new book
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young rapper has a mission to inspire the young minds that will grow up to lead Memphis. “We’ve got to let the kids know no matter hard it gets, you can’t give up,” said Geno Brownlee, aka “901 Nazcar.”. Brownlee has...
styleblueprint.com
Meet the New CEO of the Soulsville Foundation!
Born and bred in Memphis, Pat Mitchell Worley has roots in her hometown that span generations. Her mother’s family owned the Defender newspapers; the Tri-State Defender was the Memphis edition. Her father’s family lived in the historically vibrant community known as Soulsville, USA. Today the neighborhood is home to the Soulsville Foundation, which works to further the dreams and aspirations of young Memphians through the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Stax Music Academy, and The Soulsville Charter School. With a long-standing passion for Memphis music, Pat has found a calling in advocating and promoting our local sound — and the perfect job as president and CEO of the Soulsville Foundation. Meet our dynamic new FACE of Memphis, Pat Mitchell Worley!
Southern Heritage Classic events go on even in the rain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is underway. Kicking off the festivities with the Battle of Bands. In unison, the Dynamic Sounds of the Wolfpack Pound marched onto the White Station football field. The Cordova High School Band is one of many in the 33rd Annual Southern Heritage...
A tale of two missing Memphis women
(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Filming for restaurant renovation show set for Memphis, guests and volunteers wanted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big Dawg's, a Memphis restaurant with two locations that serve barbeque and hamburgers among other foods, is now set to be the site of a television show aimed at renovating eateries across the country. "Restaurant: Impossible" is asking for attendees to fill seats and eat on...
StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux
Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Opinion | Southern Heritage Classic: In jeopardy because JSU’s Deion Sanders doesn’t care? | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that another glorious Southern Heritage Classic is in the books, all the talk post-game, and pre-game for that matter, has been on what many believe is the classic’s uncertain future. And it’s because Jackson State University, one of the two schools involved, intends to make last weekend’s game its last.
fox40jackson.com
Eliza Fletcher: Memphis funeral draws hundreds as slain mother remembered for ‘bringing light’ to the world
Loved ones and hundreds of mourners from the Memphis community gathered on Saturday morning to bid a final farewell to Tennessee teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher, who was honored for “bringing light to this day and the world.”. Over 300 mourners were estimated to have attended funeral services held...
Contractor leaves behind $25K in unfinished work
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Orange Mound homeowner is left with a huge mess after he says he paid a contractor to make repairs but only part of the work was done. Clarence Martin nearly lost his home when a tree came down on his home last December. The roof and several areas of his home are […]
actionnews5.com
Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
Perspective: Eliza Fletcher’s murder shows what real nightmares look like
Actress Jennifer Lawrence told Vogue she has nightmares about Fox personality Tucker Carlson. But the real nightmare is what happened to Memphis mother and runner Eliza Fletcher last week
Men caught on Ring camera breaking into Berclair home
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for suspects who they say stole guns and property from a home in Berclair. Officers responded to the burglary at a home on Durbin Avenue on Friday at 2:25 p.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified, told WREG that three armed men broke in around 11 a.m. […]
Caught on camera: Road rage shooting on Memphis street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after one of our videographers captured a jaw-dropping moment of what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street. It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is […]
localmemphis.com
WLOK radio host 'encouraging dialogue' in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK, a community staple and Memphis radio station, became the first Black-owned radio station in the city in 1977. After tragic events have affected the Memphis community recently, radio host Chip Washington aims to live up to the radio show's name that he oversees—"Let's Talk About It."
localmemphis.com
'We've got to do better business' | Deion Sanders isn't attached to the Southern Heritage Classic tradition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic has come and gone. The final one, as we know it, ended with a 16-3 win for Jackson State over Tennessee State on Saturday. Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders made it clear that he doesn’t care about the rivalry’s tradition, but he does care about it’s business.
Mother, friend mourn man shot to death in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A father, a son, a friend, and a mentor for youth in the community. That’s how loved ones of 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall, otherwise known as “Amir” or “Sosa” describe him. Tunstall was the first victim in last Wednesday’s shooting spree. Police...
californiaexaminer.net
What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims
So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
