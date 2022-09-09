Born and bred in Memphis, Pat Mitchell Worley has roots in her hometown that span generations. Her mother’s family owned the Defender newspapers; the Tri-State Defender was the Memphis edition. Her father’s family lived in the historically vibrant community known as Soulsville, USA. Today the neighborhood is home to the Soulsville Foundation, which works to further the dreams and aspirations of young Memphians through the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Stax Music Academy, and The Soulsville Charter School. With a long-standing passion for Memphis music, Pat has found a calling in advocating and promoting our local sound — and the perfect job as president and CEO of the Soulsville Foundation. Meet our dynamic new FACE of Memphis, Pat Mitchell Worley!

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO