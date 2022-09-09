ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Meet the New CEO of the Soulsville Foundation!

Born and bred in Memphis, Pat Mitchell Worley has roots in her hometown that span generations. Her mother’s family owned the Defender newspapers; the Tri-State Defender was the Memphis edition. Her father’s family lived in the historically vibrant community known as Soulsville, USA. Today the neighborhood is home to the Soulsville Foundation, which works to further the dreams and aspirations of young Memphians through the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Stax Music Academy, and The Soulsville Charter School. With a long-standing passion for Memphis music, Pat has found a calling in advocating and promoting our local sound — and the perfect job as president and CEO of the Soulsville Foundation. Meet our dynamic new FACE of Memphis, Pat Mitchell Worley!
Tennessee Lookout

A tale of two missing Memphis women

(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
HipHopWired

StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux

Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
WREG

Contractor leaves behind $25K in unfinished work

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Orange Mound homeowner is left with a huge mess after he says he paid a contractor to make repairs but only part of the work was done. Clarence Martin nearly lost his home when a tree came down on his home last December. The roof and several areas of his home are […]
actionnews5.com

Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
WATN Local Memphis

Missing Memphis 18-year-old found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
WREG

Men caught on Ring camera breaking into Berclair home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for suspects who they say stole guns and property from a home in Berclair. Officers responded to the burglary at a home on Durbin Avenue on Friday at 2:25 p.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified, told WREG that three armed men broke in around 11 a.m. […]
WREG

Caught on camera: Road rage shooting on Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after one of our videographers captured a jaw-dropping moment of what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street. It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is […]
localmemphis.com

WLOK radio host 'encouraging dialogue' in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK, a community staple and Memphis radio station, became the first Black-owned radio station in the city in 1977. After tragic events have affected the Memphis community recently, radio host Chip Washington aims to live up to the radio show's name that he oversees—"Let's Talk About It."
californiaexaminer.net

What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims

So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
WREG

Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
