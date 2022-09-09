HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thanks to Friendly Bingo here in Hutchinson, you can play bingo on the Fairgrounds starting today. "I don't know when the last time was we had bingo, but we thought we would try it," said Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz. "It's a buck a card and there's some great prizes to be won. We'll be in Cottonwood Court. Crosswinds Casino donated a bunch of really cool gifts and gift cards. Mel Hambelton Ford donated a Bath and Body Works package deal and then some gift cards to Mel Hambleton Ford for oil changes. Plus, we've got pizzas and donuts and we've got a bunch of gift cards that have been donated, so we'll have some great prizes. The big prizes from Crosswinds and Mel Hambleton Ford, plus from K-State and KU, those will be used for the blackouts at the end. Most prizes are a minimum of $10 for a $1 card."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO