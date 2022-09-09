Read full article on original website
Related
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Bingo on fairgrounds starting Wednesday afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thanks to Friendly Bingo here in Hutchinson, you can play bingo on the Fairgrounds starting today. "I don't know when the last time was we had bingo, but we thought we would try it," said Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz. "It's a buck a card and there's some great prizes to be won. We'll be in Cottonwood Court. Crosswinds Casino donated a bunch of really cool gifts and gift cards. Mel Hambelton Ford donated a Bath and Body Works package deal and then some gift cards to Mel Hambleton Ford for oil changes. Plus, we've got pizzas and donuts and we've got a bunch of gift cards that have been donated, so we'll have some great prizes. The big prizes from Crosswinds and Mel Hambleton Ford, plus from K-State and KU, those will be used for the blackouts at the end. Most prizes are a minimum of $10 for a $1 card."
Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
Tasty Tuesday highlights day 5 of Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are three things to love about the Kansas State Fair: food, food, and — well — food. Tuesday is your chance to sample some of the best fair food around with the annual Tasty Tuesday promotion. Many of the food vendors will be offering smaller portions of their best delights for just $2. A list of participating food vendors is available at the gate when you enter. Participants can find new favorites or go back to resample ones they enjoy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fair schedule for Wed. Sept 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
Chamber breakfast is Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As is tradition, the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce September Membership Breakfast is being held Thursday at the Kansas State Fair at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be held at the 4H Encampment Building. At the breakfast, guests will hear from Lt. Gov. David Toland as the featured speaker.
Total Dog Demo today at Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Today is the Total Dog Demo at the Kansas State Fair Horse Expo arena. Hutchinson Kennel Club, Salina Kennel Club, Wichita Kennel Club, Wichita Dog Training Club and many others will have their pets strutting their stuff. There will be agility, fast cat, scentwork, rally, obedience,...
Lincoln school neighborhood meeting Sept. 20
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative is continuing its work with the neighborhood around Lincoln Elementary School at 315 East Bigger to make it the city's next featured neighborhood. You can join the conversation on Tuesday, September 20 at the Senior Center at Elmdale Park. The public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dangerous Feats of Comedy enjoying Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are always a few small entertainment shows put on at the Kansas State Fair that always turn out to be pretty good. This year, the roaming talent includes Dangerous Feats of Comedy. Dallas Saute and his son, Nick Stainback, have been wowing audiences at the...
150th Anniversary HHS Homecoming is Friday at Gowans Stadium
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson High School along with USD 308 will be celebrating their 150th Anniversary Homecoming on Friday, September 16, 2022. Homecoming festivities will begin on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. in Downtown Hutchinson for the annual Homecoming parade. The parade will begin on Avenue B and travel North on Main Street. The local community is encouraged to attend to celebrate and watch the parade.
Fair exhibitors still fighting supply issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz continues to work to find ways to keep the event strong after the pandemic left many things that are part of the fair in limbo. That still shows with some lower participation numbers in various exhibits. But Schulz says some of that may be more of a changing of the guard with how entries have come into the fair since the pandemic.
Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday
3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First of two State Fair pub crawls still has tickets
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz, there are still limited tickets and T-Shirts available for tonight's State Fair pub crawl. The MY TOWN PUB CRAWL offers a five drink punch card, a themed T-Shirt, and an option to purchase a concert ticket for the Nex-Tech Grandstand show and Bonus Drink Punch Card for the Grandstand.
Report: Kan. foster care complaints says workload 'not sustainable'
TOPEKA — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
WIBW
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of fatal rain-slickened I-135 crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Gofundme has been created to pay for the funeral of the victim of the fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135, as well as trusts for his two young children. Family and friends of Damian Conner, of Whitewater, the victim of a fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135...
WSOC: Dragons play Dodge City at home Wednesday
The Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team concludes a two-game homestand on Wednesday when the Dodge City Conquistadors come in for a Jayhawk West matchup. Now ranked No. 20 in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Rankings, the Blue Dragons enter play on Wednesday with a 6-0 overall record and are tied for first place in the Jayhawk West at 3-0 (9 points). Dodge City comes into the game at 1-2-1 overall and 0-2 in the Jayhawk West.
Taylor's Shady Lane Lecture to deal with wildfire protection
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Dillon Nature Center will be hosting a lecture it hopes will provide information on how to better protect your home from wildfire. Taylor’s Shady Lane Lecture will host the event on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at the nature center. Dennis...
Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
UPDATED PICTURES: Scott Boulevard bridge is open
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to a release from Reno County Public Works, Scott Boulevard is open between Andrew Avenue and Plum Street as of Wednesday morning. The bridge project has been a lengthy process to finish and has required the assistance of Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain to help the City of South Hutchinson reduce its expenses for the bridge.
McPherson man dies after van lands in Reno Co. ditch
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median,...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0