ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC 279 official weigh-in highlights and photo gallery: Three fighters miss

By Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSo75_0hp8xOgh00

LAS VEGAS – The UFC 279 fight card is now official following Friday’s weigh-in session, where 23 of 26 athletes scheduled to compete successfully hit their marks on the scale.

The session was a disaster, with multiple fighters missing weight, including planned headliner Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) ahead of his intended bout with Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), as well as multiple undercard fighters.

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above, and a photo gallery from all of Friday’s happenings below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 279.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anderson Silva: I'm 'definitely not' risking reputation in Jake Paul boxing match

LOS ANGELES – Anderson Silva returns to the ring next month, and his opponent is not your traditional fighter. The former longtime UFC middleweight champion is scheduled to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in an 187-pound boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Paul has now been boxing for several years and has compiled a record of 5-0 – with three of those wins coming over MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cory Sandhagen has no problem fighting down the rankings, sees Song Yadong as a legit challenge

LAS VEGAS – Cory Sandhagen’s last fight was for a world title, and now he’s fighting someone just at the end of the top 10 of the division. Sandhagen (14-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) returns to action this Saturday against Song Yadong, as the two are scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night 210 this Saturday. The former UFC title challenger had no problem taking a fight against Yadong (19-6-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) – even if it meant taking a step back in the rankings.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DWCS 54 winner Bruna Brasil says high-kick knockout is her specialty

LAS VEGAS – Bruna Brasil spoke to the media after punching her ticket to the UFC at Dana White’s Contender Series 54. Brasil (8-2-1) scored a spectacular head-kick knockout of Marnic Mann at DWCS 54 on Tuesday to earn a UFC contract. Dana White called it the greatest women’s knockout in Contender Series history, and Brasil said it’s a finish she’s drilled plenty of times before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Algeo believes UFC Fight Night 210 opponent Andre Fili's chin is 'deteriorating'

LAS VEGAS – Bill Algeo thinks Andre Fili is showing signs of wear. The UFC featherweight thinks Fili’s chin is not what it once was, following years of competing with some of the best in the UFC’s 145-pound division. Algeo (16-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC) takes on Fili (21-9 MMA, 9-8 UFC) on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 210 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Belal Muhammad: 'Fat' Khamzat Chimaev needs to start being more disciplined after UFC 279 weight miss

Belal Muhammad took aim at Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279. Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) came in 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit for his headliner against Nate Diaz, causing the top three fights on Saturday’s card at T-Mobile Arena to get a shakeup. Chimaev fought Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout and tore through him with a first-round submission win. Muhammad has called out Chimaev on numerous occasions for a fight, but it never has materialized.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Diaz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 210's Chidi Njokuani sees clash against Gregory Rodrigues as a 'big test'

LAS VEGAS – Chidi Njokuani is more than happy with his next opponent. The UFC middleweight takes on Gregory Rodrigues this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 210. Njokuani (22-7 MMA, 2-0 UFC) looks to maintain his unbeaten record since joining the UFC, but he also wants to get tested on the ground, as that’s been a weak spot of his in the past. And Njokuani thinks Brazil’s Rodrigues (12-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC) can do just want.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Canelo Alvarez on arch rival Gennadiy Golovkin: 'I’m gonna end his career'

Canelo Alvarez is still irked over his unanimous decision loss to light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol in May, his first setback since 2013. The Mexican star wants to put the disappointment behind him by getting back to what he has does best over the past 17 years, winning fights. And he wants to do it in emphatic fashion when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin a third time on Saturday in Las Vegas.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Song Yadong sees title shot with finish of 'very dangerous' Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night 210

LAS VEGAS – Song Yadong predicts he’ll be in the bantamweight title conversation if he can impress against Cory Sandhagen in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 210 headliner. Yadong (19-6-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) enters his first UFC main event against Sandhagen (14-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) with just one loss in his 10 octagon appearances. The bantamweight division is as competitive as it gets, but a win in a marquee matchup at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas could do wonders for the Chinese fighter’s career.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Combat#Mma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bryan Bresee nominated for Orange Bowl Courage Award

Bryan Bresee and his family are battling through a challenging situation, and the national media is taking notice. The Clemson defensive tackle is this week’s nominee for the Orange Bowl Courage Award after Bresee’s sister, Ella, suffered a setback last week in her battle with brain cancer. Although Ella was supposed to attend the Tigers’ home opener against Furman, complications forced her to return to Washington D.C. for medical care. Clemson’s entire team has rallied around Ella’s fight, wearing “Ella Strong” shirts and providing support to the Bresee family. “Super outgoing. Just a good person to be around,” Bresee said of his sister. “She’s...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy