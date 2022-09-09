UFC 279 official weigh-in highlights and photo gallery: Three fighters miss

LAS VEGAS – The UFC 279 fight card is now official following Friday’s weigh-in session, where 23 of 26 athletes scheduled to compete successfully hit their marks on the scale.

The session was a disaster, with multiple fighters missing weight, including planned headliner Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) ahead of his intended bout with Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), as well as multiple undercard fighters.

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above, and a photo gallery from all of Friday’s happenings below.

