Cell Phones

Phone Arena

Apple WatchOS 9 is now out: here are 5 new features to try

As of September 12, owners of supported Apple Watch models can finally download the new WatchOS 9 software update, which was announced back in June during the company's annual WWDC event. This time the update is a substantial one, bringing improvements and new features across the board for regular users...
Phone Arena

Sony’s teased gaming-centric device is NOT an Xperia smartphone

It’s safe to say that the large majority of Sony fans were expecting the Japanese company to reveal another gaming-focused smartphone at the beginning of this week. Instead, we’re getting a gaming accessory specifically designed to work with a single smartphone, the Xperia 1 IV. As its name...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Who will launch the first rollable display phone in 2023?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While personally envisioning a drop in foldable phones production in 2023, display analyst Ross Young warns that this is only in comparison with his research firm DSCC's previous production estimates, whereas in comparison to 2022 we will be witnessing a 34% increase in foldable phone shipments.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Brand new OnePlus 11 Pro design leaks early with Alert Slider rerun

It may be still 2022, but the early OnePlus 11 Pro prototype of a phone scheduled for 2023 release are already making cameos at the OnePlus design desks and hence it's time for. Steve Hammerstoffer of OnLeaks fame to extract the schematics upon which these are based. OnePlus 11 Pro...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

UK carrier Vodafone now offers the iPhone 14 with a Phone Buy-Back Guarantee service

The iPhone 14 lineup is officially released and will hit the shelves soon. Since the new iPhones are among the most desired devices, carriers often offer great deals and promotions to draw in new customers. And it looks like UK carrier Vodafone will sell the new iPhone 14 series with a new Phone Buy-Back Guarantee, which — according to the company — is the only such service in the UK.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Most consumers have already written off the iPhone 14 Plus apparently

Only a small vocal community actually wanted the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which is why Apple decided to replace the 5.4-inch small model with the non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus but early reports suggest most consumers don't want a big standard model either. What's Apple to do?
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio

Tweets disseminated by Esper's Mishaal Rahman and developer Kuba Wojciechowski mention that based on data discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta release (for the December Pixel Feature Drop), Googlemight be working on a foldable device previously unknown (which means it would be another foldable besides the Pixel Fold/Notepad). The pair also mention that Google is possibly working on a Pixel Tablet Pro, which would be a premium version of the tablet coming next year.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera comparison

You realize that smartphone innovation has hit a wall when people start obsessing about small software features with names taken from your elementary school geography classes. Believe it or not, most modern smartphones look similar, feel similar, and they largely do the same thing (of course there are exceptions to this rule but I think you understand the gist of it).
CELL PHONES

