The iPhone 14 lineup is officially released and will hit the shelves soon. Since the new iPhones are among the most desired devices, carriers often offer great deals and promotions to draw in new customers. And it looks like UK carrier Vodafone will sell the new iPhone 14 series with a new Phone Buy-Back Guarantee, which — according to the company — is the only such service in the UK.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 HOURS AGO