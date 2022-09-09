Read full article on original website
investing.com
Bank of America is fined $5 million for failing to report 7.42 million options positions
(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020,...
investing.com
Range Breakout: Stock Soars 11% to Break ‘3-Year-Long’ Resistance!
Recently, the government of India announced a ban on the export of broken rice over an estimate of production hit on account of delayed plantation and rainfall deficit. Apart from this, the government also imposed a 20% duty on the export of all other varieties of rice except basmati and parboiled. These curbs have jittered investors of the companies primarily dealing in the export of rice such as KRBL Ltd (NS: KRBL ), LT Foods Ltd (NS: LTOL ), etc.
investing.com
Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms
Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 1200 Points in Tech Selloff After Inflation Report
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected, ending the session with the Dow down the most since June 2020. At 16:03 ET (20:03 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,276 points, or 3.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 4.3% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 5.2%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
investing.com
Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock As Drugmaker Continues To Outperform Benchmarks?
Eli Lilly stock is looking expensive following its substantial gains in recent years. There are also some signs that sales are weakening due to the falling demand for COVID treatments and patent loss on its cancer drug. Despite these headwinds, LLY is a great long-term buy due to the company’s...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
investing.com
U.S. Stocks Tumble After Higher Than Expected August Inflation; Nasdaq Down 4%
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 926 points, or 2.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.2% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4%. The consumer price...
investing.com
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate
Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
investing.com
Intel Could Delay Mobileye IPO - Bloomberg
According to a report from Bloomberg Monday afternoon, due to the recent broader market decline, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reducing expectations for the Mobileye IPO. Citing people familiar with the process, the article states Intel, which wanted to spin off part of its shares, could postpone the share sale for the self-driving technology business until next year if the current market environment doesn't improve.
investing.com
Crude Oil Lower After U.S. Inflation Surprise; More Rate Hikes Feared
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Tuesday after stronger than anticipated U.S. inflation figures boosted the dollar on renewed expectations of further aggressive U.S. rate hikes, potentially curbing economic activity. By 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.3% lower at $87.56 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4%...
investing.com
Mega-Cap Bajaj Finserv Trades Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus: Corporate Rewards’ Details
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) traded ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, ahead of the record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The leading NBFC’s board of directors had fixed September 14, 2022, as the record date...
investing.com
Mexico eyes possible energy dispute fix, welcomes new U.S. 'tone'
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico on Monday voiced hope it could work out a major dispute with the United States over energy policy as it welcomed a top U.S. delegation and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador struck a conciliatory note in the critical stand-off. Lopez Obrador was speaking before he met...
investing.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Surge With All Eyes On Inflation Data Today — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus
© Reuters. S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Surge With All Eyes On Inflation Data Today — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a positive open by Wall Street stocks on Tuesday. Notwithstanding the early pointers, sentiment will largely hinge on the consumer price inflation report for August.
investing.com
Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!
Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
investing.com
U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 3.94%
Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Technology , Consumer Services and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.94% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index declined 4.32%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 5.16%.
investing.com
Financial Heavyweight Stock Surges As Shares Trade Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) began trading ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The company’s shares zoomed past 8% in the early trade session today...
investing.com
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO. $4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity...
investing.com
The Launch Plan of EthereumPow (ETHW) Hard Fork Announced Ahead of the Merge
© Reuters. The Launch Plan of EthereumPow (ETHW) Hard Fork Announced Ahead of the Merge. Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is now less than two days away, but as expectations peak, the team behind the EthereumPoW (ETHW) has provided an update for their proposed hard fork of the Ethereum network.
investing.com
Markets Running On Dangerously Weak Breadth
The percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average has reached a low 36%. The benchmark stock index has been below its 200-day moving average for five months now—its longest streak since 2009. Only 28% of NASDAQ Composite stocks are above their 200-EMA Market breadth refers...
